Shah Rukh Khan reviews Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, cheers for ‘my Rani Mukerji': She shines in central role…

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has reviewed Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and also showered praises on the film's lead actor Rani Mukerji. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Shah Rukh shared a poster of the film. He wrote, "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can." (Also Read | Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway review) Shah Rukh Khan has showered praises on Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Rani Mukerji.

He also added, "Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch." Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Now there's a review we can trust! Looking forward to seeing it. And it's great to see you online, however briefly. Much love to you and your beautiful family." "Was anyway on my watchlist. Will definitely be tuning in," read a comment.

Another person tweeted, "Badshaah and Rani should do a movie together again.. you guys are my favorite screen couple." "'My Rani' How you never fail to melt my heart, my Shah… was already looking forward to watching the movie, and now even more so. Love you so much," said another fan.

Shah Rukh and Rani Mukerji have starred together in several movies. The films include--Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Paheli (2005), and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) among others.

Rani's latest release Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway hit the theatres on March 17. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film also stars Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya and Neena Gupta. The film, based on the true story of NRI couple Sagarika Bhattacharya and Anurup Bhattacharya, is about the journey of a mother’s battle against an entire country.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Rani Mukerji showcases a myriad of emotions, and leaves a lump in your throat with her sense of pain and agony. While in parts, she is totally in control of her actions, at some places, she totally goes overboard in expressing her suffering. That balance, I felt, somewhere was needed. Agreed it’s not easy to be in control of your actions and reactions while fighting something as sensitive as your kids’ custody but watching her pain onscreen should have been more hard-hitting that end up being a loud rendering of dialogues."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON