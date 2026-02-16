'Till 2025, I was not confident with how I looked': Mrunal Thakur felt she was 'not good enough' for screen | Exclusive
Mrunal Thakur opens up on self-image issues, not giving up on love, and her film Do Deewane Seher Mein, in a candid chat with HT.
For years, Indian cinema stuck to a rose-tinted, myopic idea of how a film heroine ‘ought to’ look like. The standards of beauty meant that many talented actresses were never made to believe they fit. And even though the industry has made giant strides in the right direction in the last few years, the current generation of female stars say they have felt that ‘otherisation’ in their careers. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Mrunal Thakur talks about how the set beauty standards affected her, and why she took a long time to be comfortable with how she looked.
‘I was not confident about how I looked’
Mrunal is currently awaiting the release of her film, Do Deewane Seher Mein. The romantic drama sees her play Roshni, a girl who battles self-image issues as she is constantly compared to her sister (played by Sandeepa Dhar). Talking about the role, Mrunal says, “That’s probably the only reason I am a part of this film. There are a lot of people out there, not just girls, but also boys, who have been in that shell. They are so underconfident because someone in the past told them, ‘You’re not good enough!’ There would always be a comparison with their siblings. That resonated the most with me. It took me 30 seconds to hop on.”
The film’s trailer features Mrunal’s character admit she doesn’t think she is beautiful. Many fans quipped that it was the ‘biggest joke’ that an actor like Mrunal, known for her beauty, said that line. Mrunal laughs at the reaction and says, “When people say it’s a joke, thank God. But what they see is not what I see.” However, Mrunal has had her fair share of battling self-image issues. She confesses, “Up until 2025, I was not confident about how I looked. I felt like maybe I’m a misfit. I felt maybe I’m not good enough because the beauty standards set were completely different.”
Mrunal admits that with changing times, she was able to let go of that baggage. “Right now, beauty lies in being authentic and being comfortable in your own skin. And now here I am after that long journey, somehow finding that space where I am comfortable with the way I am,” she says.
‘Today’s generation is giving up on love’
Do Deewane Sehere Mein, Mrunal’s upcoming film, deals with how the younger generation sees love and relationships. When asked if the notion that Gen Z doesn’t take love seriously holds true, Mrunal says, “It’s not like they don’t want to. But the times have changed. It’s a world of 24-hour stories. Even on social media, you have stories that disappear in 24 hours. The only things missing are consistency and efforts. Today’s generation is giving up not just on love, but on many other things. My only wish is that they don’t, that they have patience.”
Do Deewane Seher Mein is a romantic drama that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role. Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film will release in theatres on February 20.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.