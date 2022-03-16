Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mrunal Thakur: We make puranpolis at home on Holi
Mrunal Thakur plays Holi (Location: Sofitel Mumbai BKC)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 09:52 PM IST
ByTitas Chowdhury, Photos: Satish Bate/HT

This Holi, actor Mrunal Thakur will be flying off to Bikaner (Rajasthan) with her family to relax and spend some quality time with them. “I’ve been working non-stop. I heard so many people are flying back to their home towns during Holi and that made me want to take my first vacation with my family in two years,” she tells us.

Quiz her about her favourite Holi cuisines and the actor, who will next be seen in Jersey, says, “We make puranpolis at home on Holi every year. It’s my family’s most favourite dish. We also eat aamti bhaat, kurdai papad and bhajiya. We only have steamed food on the night when we do the bonfire. The next day, we devour desserts. I’m really looking forward to my cheat meal.”

As the 29-year-old actor looks forward to Holi, she also talks about incidents of gender violence that often happen during the festival. “Girls deserve to have fun. When men have men, do we make them uncomfortable? No, right? Then why can’t let us be? I’ve often heard about instances where boys in their scooters come out and eve-tease girls. That doesn’t make them a man. A festival like Holi where you can put colours on each other doesn’t give them the license to harass women, ” Thakur asserts.

