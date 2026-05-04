Much like Priyanka Chopra, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone to skip Met Gala 2026 due to this reason

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is busy in all aspects of her life. She’s expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh while she's shooting for two films. So it’s no wonder that she might not have the time to attend the Met Gala in New York, US, this year. A source has now confirmed the same.

Deepika Padukone to not attend Met Gala

Deepika Padukone wore a pink Zac Posen dress to the 2019 Met Gala.

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Even as there was to-and-fro about whether Deepika would attend the Met Gala, news comes that she will not. This comes a day after a fan posted an AI-generated image of the pregnant actor in blue, supposedly attending the pre-Gala dinner. The source explains, “Her priority has always been and continues to be films. With King slated to release at the end of this year and Raaka scheduled to release next year, her priority at the moment is to complete the shoot for these two films.”

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{{^usCountry}} Recently, Deepika was spotted shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King with Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town. Pictures and videos of them went viral on social media, and the director had to request fans not to share them. The visuals even showed Shah Rukh sweetly helping her up the stairs. Apart from King, which will be released this Christmas, Deepika also has a Telugu film lined up. She is also shooting for Atlee’s Raaka with Allu Arjun and has already wrapped an action sequence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, Deepika was spotted shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King with Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town. Pictures and videos of them went viral on social media, and the director had to request fans not to share them. The visuals even showed Shah Rukh sweetly helping her up the stairs. Apart from King, which will be released this Christmas, Deepika also has a Telugu film lined up. She is also shooting for Atlee’s Raaka with Allu Arjun and has already wrapped an action sequence. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Deepika attended the Met Gala three times, specifically in 2017, 2018 and 2019. She wore a Tommy Hilfiger slip dress for her debut, followed by a red Prabal Gurung gown and a pink Zac Posen gown. The actor recently made news when she announced her second pregnancy with a sweet picture of her first child, daughter Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deepika attended the Met Gala three times, specifically in 2017, 2018 and 2019. She wore a Tommy Hilfiger slip dress for her debut, followed by a red Prabal Gurung gown and a pink Zac Posen gown. The actor recently made news when she announced her second pregnancy with a sweet picture of her first child, daughter Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test. {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanka Chopra is also skipping Met Gala

According to British Vogue, Priyanka is also occupied with filming Varanasi, her upcoming film with director SS Rajamouli and actors Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She will reportedly be preoccupied with shooting in Antarctica on the first Monday of May. While reflecting on the Met Gala theme this year, Fashion is Art, the actor said, “I mean… What? You can do anything with that! And, honestly, being a spectator can be just as fun.”

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The gala, set for Monday, May 4, will be star-studded as ever. This year's co-chairs include Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos serving as lead sponsors. Anna Wintour serves as an official co-chair, leading the event.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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