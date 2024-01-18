Mukesh Chhabra teases Dil Bechara 2, Sushant Singh Rajput fans disapprove

Mukesh Chhabra surprised the internet with the idea of a Dil Bechara sequel. The original film, directed by Chhabra, starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with Sanjana Sanghi. The film marked Mukesh's directorial debut and was released after Sushant's death. Also read: Vicky Jain talks about Sushant Singh Rajput's death during argument with Ankita Lokhande Dil Bechara sequel is seemingly in talks.

Dil Bechara 2

Mukesh took to X and wrote, “Dil Bechara 2,” without much context. But things took a different turn as the idea has clearly upset many fans of Sushant. Reacting to the post, a Twitter user wrote in the comment section, “Dil Bechara is an emotion! I still can never watch it in one go! It’s a request… Please don’t ruin it for Sushant n us.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“No one will watch it without Sushant in it! Thats movie of yours only succeeded coz of Sushant period,” added another user. One more commented, “Big no to Dil Bechara 2.” Someone else also said, “You are going to make the second part but we will miss #Sushant sir a lot. We will never be able to forget him. May this part 2 also be a hit. We miss you Sushiii. Even though he won't be there in Part 2, his memories will always be with you through part one.”

Sushant's last release

Dil Bechara was released after Sushant's death. It marked Sanjana's debut as a lead actor in films. The film also starred Swastika Mukherjee and Saswata Chatterjee. Dil Bechara is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit The Fault In Our Stars, which is based on the novel with the same title and stars actors Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

How did Sushant die?

Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra apartment. His death sent shock waves across the country and is still being investigated. His death was initially probed by Mumbai Police, which later got transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His death has been treated as a suicide after the AIIMS medical board submitted its report to CBI confirming that the actor died by suicide, ruling out the murder angle.

Talking about Sushant last year, Mukesh, who was his best friend, told Lallantop, “It was during the (Covid-19) pandemic. If I knew what he was going through, I would’ve gone and spoken to him. We used to meet very often. From his first film to his last one, our relationship remained strong.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place