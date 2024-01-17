Vicky Jain talks about Sushant Singh Rajput's death during argument with Ankita Lokhande; defends his mother

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's constant arguments and fights on Bigg Boss 17 have been making news. Days after their mothers visited them inside the Bigg Boss house, Vicky had an argument with Ankita and defended his mom after she was accused of insulting Ankita by talking about her late father. Vicky told Ankita during an argument that he had supported her through the worst time of her life, after the death of her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Also read: Ankita Lokhande's mom says Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and father are in touch with her daughter Ankita Lokhande with husband Vicky Jain on Bigg Boss 17.

Vicky Jain on supporting Ankita after Sushant's death

Vicky Jain told Ankita in Hindi, “It was such a huge deal after Sushant's death, I was there by your side. I never stopped you from talking about him, you wanted to give interviews, and I helped you with that, what you should say in interviews and write on social media and everything else. I have always stood by you. I didn’t let anyone question you. But here, you are, constantly reacting to everything that I do, you have a problem with everything I say or do in Bigg Boss."

In another moment on the show, Vicky looks frustrated and says that Ankita makes the same mistakes again and again, but she cries, and blames him for everything. He questioned her for criticising him and his family, especially his mother on national television. He said in Hindi, “I talk to you rudely, my family is always wrong and I am always wrong. And you are always right! You can start crying over anything, so you are right and I am wrong?”

Ankita's mom defends her daughter

Ankita and Sushant met on the set of the TV show Pavitra Rishta and dated for a long time before parting ways. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home in June 2020. Ankita married businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021.

Days after Ankita Lokhande’s mother-in-law accused the actor of using her ex Sushant Singh Rajput’s name to gain sympathy for herself, Ankita's mom has spoken in her daughter's defence.

In a recent interview with Galatta India, her mom Vandana Lokhande said in Hindi, "Ankita never mentioned Sushant's name on her own. Somebody always asked her about Sushant – be it Munawar Faruqui or Abhishek Kumar. She has always said good things about Sushant, even after everything she went through after their breakup and his death. She would also stop me from saying anything bad about him."

