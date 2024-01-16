Ankita Lokhande's mom says Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and father are in touch with her daughter: 'They still call'

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande's mother, Vandana Lokhande, has opened up about her daughter's bond with her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interview with Galatta India, Vandana spoke about how Ankita 'really loved' the late actor as she recalled living with the two of them in the same house for seven years. She also spoke about how Ankita was still in touch with Sushant's family and the 'attachment' between them. Also read: Ankita Lokhande's mom tells her not to talk about Sushant Singh Rajput Ankita Lokhande was in a relationship with the late Sushant Singh Rajput until 2016.

Ankita Lokhande's mom on Sushant's family

When asked about Ankita's attachment with Sushant's family, Vandana Lokhande said, "Bilkul hai. Rani didi usko phone karti hai. Papa se baat hoti hai, phir aur kya chahiye. Woh rishte banati hai na, toh woh chodhti nahi hai. Woh rishte ke liye lad padti hai... woh dil mein kuch grudge nahi rakhti kabhi kisi ke liye (Absolutely, Sushant's sister and father speak to Ankita over the phone. Once Ankita forms a bond with someone, she never lets it go. She never holds grudges against anyone)."

Ankita's mom defends her talking about Sushant

Ankita Lokhande's mom also said that her daughter loved Sushant Singh Rajput a lot as she recalled living with them. She also defended her daughter talking about Sushant on Bigg Boss 17. When asked why her daughter brings up Sushant's name on the show, Vandana said Ankita ‘only said nice things’ about him.

She said, "Ankita ne khud aage aa ke kabhi nahi bola hai (about Sushant Singh Rajput). Munawar ne uko poocha tha, tab usne bataya ki woh aesa tha. Ek baar Abhishek ne sawaal uthaya, 'Kaise the woh?' Toh phir Ankita ne bola ki 'Woh bahut dimag ka tha, bohut intelligent tha'. Aur hamesha acha bola hai. Itna hone ke baad bhi Ankita ne kabhi uske liye bura nahi bola. Main kabhi gussa hoti thi as a mother, Ankita mujhe bolti this, 'Mumma mat bolo, uski life uske paas' (Ankita never mentioned Sushant's name on her own. Somebody always asked her about Sushant – be it Munawar Faruqui or Abhishek Kumar. She has always said good things about Sushant, even after everything she went through after their breakup and his death. She would also stop me from saying anything bad about him)."

Recently, Ankita's mother-in-law said in an interview with ABP News that she believes Ankita uses her ex-boyfriend Sushant's name to gain sympathy from the public. Ankita and Sushant met on the set of the TV show Pavitra Rishta and dated for a long time before parting ways. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home in June 2020. Ankita married businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021.

