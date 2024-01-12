Ankita Lokhande's mom tells her not to talk about Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Vicky ke gharwale kya sochenge?'

Ankita Lokhande's mother, Vandana Lokhande, shared some advice when she entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. Ankita grew emotional and broke into tears after seeing her mother in the house. Not only her mother but also Vicky Jain's mother joined the participants on the same day to spend some time in the house. Also read: Ankita Lokhande shocks Vicky Jain, says they should take a ‘break’ Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother to her about Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita's mom to her about ex

As Ankita's mother Vandana entered the house, she was greeted by everyone. She went on to talk to Ankita and her husband, Vicky Jain who are participants on the show. Referring to their frequent fights, Ankita's mother adviced them to be careful as chatter about their relationship is gaining steam outside the house. She also told them to reconsider their words for each other and realise their limits.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Ankita agrees to not talk about Sushant in Bigg Boss

Besides this, Ankita and her mother also sit down in the garden for a private chat. There, she told Ankita, “Present me reh. Ab Past mat ja (be in the present, don't go back to your past).” Ankita defends herself. Her mom added, “Bar bar bolti hai (but you keep talking about Sushant).” After she told the actor that several episodes had Ankita mentioning Sushant, she questioned her mom, “But maine aisa kya bola? (but what wrong did I say)” Her mother reminded her of conversations with Munawar and Abhishek about Sushant.

“Mai baat kar rahi thi uske kaam k cheezon k bare me (I was only talking about Sushant's work),” reasoned Ankita. “But mat bol na. Kuch bhi mat bol,” told her mom. While Ankita agreed, she also added, “But maine toh Vicky ke samne bhi bola (But I have also talked about Sushant in front of Vicky)”. Ankita continued that she never spoke ill about Sushant and only shared his good traits as Abhishek Kumar considered him as his idol. “Sab Vicky jaise nahi hai na. Uske ghar ke log kya sochenge, kya sochte hai (Not everyone will be as understanding as Vicky. You never know what his family thinks about it),” explained her mom. Ankita, in the end, agreed with her mother.

Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput starred together in Pavitra Rishta. They dated for years and later parted ways. Sushant died in 2020. Ankita married Vicky Jain in 2021.

Vicky Jain's mom: Ankita uses Sushant's name for sympathy

Ankita, at times, is seen talking and even remembering Sushant on the show. Recently, Ankita's mother-in-law and Vicky's mother accused her of using her ex’s name to gain sympathy for herself on the show. However, Ankita's mother denied it.

She told India Today, "It is not a strategy or way to gain sympathy. They have been together for eight years and she has lived that journey with him. Even when they broke up, she has always thought well of him and how it was his way to move ahead in his career. And when he passed away, she was completely broken as they had that kind of bond." Earlier in the show, Ankita had clarified that she had no problems talking about Sushant and called him her ‘family.’

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place