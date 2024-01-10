Ankita Lokhande’s mom contradicts Vicky Jain's mother, says actor doesn't speak about Sushant to ‘gain sympathy’

Bigg Boss 17: After Ankita Lokhande’s mother-in-law accused the actor of using her ex Sushant Singh Rajput’s name to gain sympathy for herself, Ankita's mom has spoken out in her daughter's defense. In an interview with India Today, Ankita’s mother Vandana said the actor ‘didn't speak about Sushant to gain sympathy'. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home in June 2020. Ankita married businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. Also read: Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh Rajput to gain sympathy, we didn't want Vicky Jain to marry her, mom-in-law says Ankita Lokhande's mother has defended her and clarified that mentioning Sushant Singh Rajput on Bigg Boss 17 was not part of a strategy. Earlier, Ankita’s mother-in-law said the actor was using her ex's name.

'Ankita didn't speak about Sushant for sympathy'

When asked why her daughter brings up Sushant's name on Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande’s mom Vandana said, "It is not a strategy or way to gain sympathy. They have been together for eight years and she has lived that journey with him. Even when they broke up, she has always thought well of him and how it was his way to move ahead in his career. And when he passed away, she was completely broken as they had that kind of bond."

Vicky Jain's mom on Ankita talking about Sushant

Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput met on the set of the TV show Pavitra Rishta and dated for a long time before parting ways. Recently, the actor's mother-in-law had said in an interview with ABP News that she believes Ankita uses her ex-boyfriend Sushant's name to gain sympathy from public.

She said, “Sympathy jata rahi hai lagta hai, apne liye. Sushant ko kya pada, woh toh chala hi gaya. Woh tha tabhi bator ke le gaya, kitne acche acche kaam kiye usne (I think she is trying to gain sympathy for herself. What does Sushant care now? He's gone. He got all the love when he was alive and did all the great things).”

Bigg Boss 17 promo

In one of the latest promos of the reality show, Ankita Lokhande's mother was seen discussing the actor's marriage. She was visiting the Bigg Boss house in a special episode. Vicky's mother also met her son and daughter-in-law inside the house.

In a promo, Ankita complained about her in-laws' attitude and questioned them for favouring Vicky over her in every situation. She broke down as she asked her mother why she was being slammed by her loved ones and Vicky was given a free pass.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place