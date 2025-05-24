Mukul Dev, former model and actor, dies at 54

Actor Mukul Dev, known for his work in Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian films, as well as television, has died. He was 54. Details about the reason behind his death are not known. Actor Mukul Dev has died.

Vindu Dara Singh wrote in a tweet, “Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev ! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!”

Vindu confirmed the news to India Today. “After his parent's death, Mukul was keeping to himself. He would even step out of the house or meet anyone. His health deteriorated in the last few days and he was in the hospital. My condolences to his brother and everyone who knew and loved him. He was an amazing person, and we will all miss him.”

Actor Deepshika Nagpal also reacted to the news and said she couldn't believe that Mukul is no more.

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan…until we meet again, Om Shanti."

About Mukul Dev

Mukul Dev (born 17 September 1970 in New Delhi) is an Indian actor known for his work across Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam films, as well as television. He began his career in 1996 with the TV series Mumkin and made his film debut the same year in Dastak, starring alongside Sushmita Sen.

Over the years, he has appeared in notable films such as Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho. A graduate of St. Columba’s School in Delhi, Mukul also holds a certificate in aeronautics from the Indira Gandhi Institute of Aviation in Raebareli.

In 2021, he described his career of 25 years in Bollywood as a long and fulfilling journey in an interview to HT.

“Even if I want to, I cannot complain. The kind of launch I got with Dastak and then the films I did after that. I did TV, Hindi films and then regional films. It is very satisfying and when I look at the competition that is going on today, I think I have done pretty alright for myself. It is not too bad at all,” he ends.

He also said he had no regrets about how things have shaped up for him.

“Somehow over the years as an actor I have, without me knowing it, managed to create a space for myself where people call me when they think that this role this fellow can do. The calls that I get for casting are mostly very typical roles like Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011) and I know they would not have called anyone but me. Even when I did 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897, I could see the reason why they called me for it,” he says.