Mumbai Saga song Shor Machega: Yo Yo Honey Singh delivers a catchy tune for Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham movie
- Days after the trailer was released, Mumbai Saga makers have dropped its first song, titled Shor Machega. Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala sing the latest Bollywood song.
Mumbai Saga has dropped its first track titled Shor Machega. The catchy song is sung and written by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala. Honey Singh has also doubled up as the composer of the music track. The song takes place in a jungle-themed bar, set in the 1980s and '90s with Emraan Hashmi seated on a dimly-lit table and observing the events unfolding at the venue.
While Honey Singh and Dilliwala channel the trance genre with the help of a group of dancers, Emraan notices as Gulshan Grover steps into the restaurant/bar with his team. Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala sing about drugs, alcohol and black money while John walks into the venue for a possible underworld dealing.
Check out the track below:
Also Read: Kangana gives parents' Mumbai home a makeover, shares before and after look
The new track comes just days after Mumbai Saga released its teaser and trailer. The Bollywood film sees director Sanjay Gupta return to the Mumbai noir genre after eight years. He previously directed Shootout at Wadala. The movie also stars Kajal Agarwal, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles. The movie is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Anuradha Gupta (White Feather Films) and Sangeeta Ahir.
"A year ago, when we were pushed into a space of uncertainty following the pandemic, I was certain that I had a story that everyone would love to watch on the big screen, enjoying the company of their loved ones with a bucket of popcorn. And here we are, ready to rock the cinemas with Mumbai Saga, a story that's unlike any other," Gupta said in a statement.
Mumbai Saga was previously set to release on June 19, 2020. However, the pandemic forced the markers to push the release. With theatres allowed full occupancy, Mumbai Saga is set to hit the big screens on March 19 this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shor Machega: Mumbai Saga drops first song featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh
- Days after the trailer was released, Mumbai Saga makers have dropped its first song, titled Shor Machega. Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala sing the latest Bollywood song.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka, Parineeti's movies rank in top 10 on Netflix US: 'Chopra domination'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana gives parents' Mumbai home a makeover, shares before and after look
- Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of her brother and parents' Mumbai home which she transformed into a more lively place with the help of her new sister-in-law Ritu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee reunites with Thappad's Pavail Gulati in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor head to Maldives for her cousin's wedding
- Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. The actors were headed to the Maldives, where Shraddha's cousin Priyaank is tying the knot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer attends sister's birthday dinner, Kal Penn writes to Irrfan's son Babil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh hints at getting a surgery for medical condition, leaves fans concerned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Babil left 'speechless' as Irrfan's Namesake co-star Kal Penn writes to him
- Irrfan Khan's son Babil got a detailed message from the actor's The Namesake co-star Kal Penn who said that he wasn't sure how to get in touch with the family to share his love and gratitude.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara snuggles with cousin Inaaya and internet can’t get over their cuteness
- Sara Ali Khan has shared a few adorable pictures with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (daughter of her aunt Soha Ali Khan) and the two have been called ‘cuteness queens’ by the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer joins family for a birthday celebration, did Deepika skip the gathering?
- Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani celebrated her birthday on Saturday and the entire Bhavnani family came together to celebrate the occasion by stepping out for a family dinner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Get a life', says Ameesha Patel, after being accused of defrauding businessman
- Actor Ameesha Patel took to her social media accounts on Saturday to seemingly address reports that she'd defrauded a businessman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia D’Souza once joked about Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘new girlfriend’ to sons
- Genelia D'Souza once teased sons Rahyl and Riaan about Riteish Deshmukh's 'new girlfriend'. She said that the boys got rather 'upset' with him over the joke.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Oberoi: Acting is not a sport or a game, you’re just competing with yourself and your last performance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Freddy Daruwala: I didn’t want the whole Seeta-Geeta concept names for my sons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Called 'uneducated', Kangana says her tweets are intended for 'high IQ people'
- Called a 'truly clueless, uneducated, stupid human being' on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut said that her tweets are intended for 'high IQ people'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox