Mumbai Saga song Shor Machega: Yo Yo Honey Singh delivers a catchy tune for Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham movie

Mumbai Saga has dropped its first track titled Shor Machega. The catchy song is sung and written by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala. Honey Singh has also doubled up as the composer of the music track. The song takes place in a jungle-themed bar, set in the 1980s and '90s with Emraan Hashmi seated on a dimly-lit table and observing the events unfolding at the venue.

While Honey Singh and Dilliwala channel the trance genre with the help of a group of dancers, Emraan notices as Gulshan Grover steps into the restaurant/bar with his team. Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala sing about drugs, alcohol and black money while John walks into the venue for a possible underworld dealing.

The new track comes just days after Mumbai Saga released its teaser and trailer. The Bollywood film sees director Sanjay Gupta return to the Mumbai noir genre after eight years. He previously directed Shootout at Wadala. The movie also stars Kajal Agarwal, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles. The movie is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Anuradha Gupta (White Feather Films) and Sangeeta Ahir.

"A year ago, when we were pushed into a space of uncertainty following the pandemic, I was certain that I had a story that everyone would love to watch on the big screen, enjoying the company of their loved ones with a bucket of popcorn. And here we are, ready to rock the cinemas with Mumbai Saga, a story that's unlike any other," Gupta said in a statement.

Mumbai Saga was previously set to release on June 19, 2020. However, the pandemic forced the markers to push the release. With theatres allowed full occupancy, Mumbai Saga is set to hit the big screens on March 19 this year.

