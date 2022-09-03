Mumtaz says ‘zamaana badal gaya hai’ on why Sharmila Tagore never received flak for Mansoor Ali Khan’s underperformance

In a new interview, veteran actor Mumtaz opened up about the changing times and recalled how female actors were never blamed for their partners’ underperformance. She drew an example of Sharmila Tagore who was married to the then Indian cricket team captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and said that people’s mentality has changed over time. Mumtaz shared her opinion while discussing the best ffects of the intertwined lives of actors and cricketers who are often blamed for their partner’s bad performance. Also read: KRK blames Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's ‘depression’

The latest one from Bollywood to face online criticism is Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty. The actor was recently trolled after her boyfriend-cricketer KL Rahul’s poor performance during the Indo-Pak match in the Asia cup. Earlier, it was Anushka Sharma who often faced similar situations for husband Virat Kohli’s professional front.

Talking about it, Mumtaz clarified that veteran actors like Sharmila Tagore who dated Mansoor never faced any similar situation, she told ETimes, “Neither Sharmila Tagore nor Reena Roy from my times got any flak if and when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Mohsin Khan failed. But that's not simply because Twitter, Facebook and Instagram didn't exist but also because woh zamaana kuch aur tha, sab badal gaya hai, mauhol aaj kitna alag hai (Those times were different, Everything has changed now).”

In 2019, Anushka reacted to allegations against her, including those who questioned Virat Kohli’s performance and blamed her. In a strong statement, she said, “I have stayed quiet through all the times I was blamed for the performance of my then boyfriend, now husband Virat and continue to take the blame for the most baseless things involving Indian cricket. I kept quiet then.”

“Today. I have decided to speak up because someone’s silence cannot be taken as their weakness. I am not and will not be a pawn to be used by anyone’s thoughts or beliefs or agendas and next time you want to use my name to discredit someone or the board or even my husband, do it with facts and proof & leave me OUT of it,” she reasoned about breaking her silence for once and all.

