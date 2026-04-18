Mumtaz recalls final moments with Asha Bhosle in emotional video from her funeral: ‘She looked so lovely’

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on April 12 after suffering from multiple organ failure. Her funeral was held on April 13, and actor Mumtaz has now shared an emotional video from the ceremony, offering a glimpse into her bond with the late singer.

Mumtaz shares video from Asha Bhosle’s funeral

Mumtaz shares video from Asha Bhosle's funeral.

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On Friday, Mumtaz took to Instagram and shared a video from Asha Bhosle’s funeral. In the clip, she is seen looking at the late singer and saying, “Kitni pyaari lag rahi hai (She looks so lovely).” She then asks the videographer to come closer and capture the moment, calling it “yadgaari” (something worth remembering).

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{{^usCountry}} She captioned the video, “Not every relationship, not every love, is meant for the world to witness. Some bonds live quietly within the heart—where only you truly understand the depth of longing and the weight of grief for those you love. #ashabhosle ji, you will be missed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She captioned the video, “Not every relationship, not every love, is meant for the world to witness. Some bonds live quietly within the heart—where only you truly understand the depth of longing and the weight of grief for those you love. #ashabhosle ji, you will be missed.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Mumtaz had also penned a heartfelt tribute while sharing a video of them dancing together. She wrote, “Today, I feel a deep sense of loss. Asha Bhosle ji was not just a legendary voice, she was the soul behind so many of my most cherished on-screen moments. Her songs gave life, charm and emotion to my performances in a way that words can never fully express. Working with her voice was truly a blessing. She had a magic that made every song unforgettable. I will always remain grateful for the melodies she gifted me and the industry. Her voice will live on forever in our hearts. May her soul rest in peace.” Asha Bhosle’s death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Mumtaz had also penned a heartfelt tribute while sharing a video of them dancing together. She wrote, “Today, I feel a deep sense of loss. Asha Bhosle ji was not just a legendary voice, she was the soul behind so many of my most cherished on-screen moments. Her songs gave life, charm and emotion to my performances in a way that words can never fully express. Working with her voice was truly a blessing. She had a magic that made every song unforgettable. I will always remain grateful for the melodies she gifted me and the industry. Her voice will live on forever in our hearts. May her soul rest in peace.” Asha Bhosle’s death {{/usCountry}}

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On April 11, Asha Bhosle was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to exhaustion and a chest infection. She passed away the following day due to multiple organ failure. Her son, Anand Bhosle, performed the last rites at Shivaji Park Crematorium. She was laid to rest on April 13 with full state honours. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Vidya Balan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, attended the funeral to pay their last respects.

Singers like Shreya Ghoshal and Karan Aujla paid tribute to Asha Bhosle during their recent concerts. Farhan Akhtar also honoured her by performing her iconic song Dum Maaro Dum during a concert at a university in Jalandhar, Punjab.

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PM Modi also mourned the death of the legendary singer and wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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