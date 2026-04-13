Shreya Ghoshal sings Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar, pays heartwarming tribute to Asha Bhosle during London concert. Watch

During her recent concert at The O2 in London, Shreya paid tribute to Asha Bhosle. With photographs of the late singer displayed in the background, Shreya performed some of Asha’s iconic songs, including Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani. The video showed the audience singing along, cheering, and hooting as Shreya performed live on stage.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12 after suffering multiple organ failure. Her sudden death left the entire entertainment and music industry in shock. Singer Shreya Ghoshal , who is currently busy with her Unstoppable World Tour, paid a heartfelt tribute to Asha at her recent concert.

The internet also showered love on Shreya. One of the comments read, "She is the only elite singer who can resonate with Lata ji and Asha ji." Another wrote, "Only she can do justice to both Lata ji and Asha ji." Another comment read, "Petition to release the unplugged version of this song by her on Spotify." Another fan wrote, "This is so beautiful."

Shreya also mourned the death of the legendary singer and penned an emotional note on Instagram remembering her. She shared a picture with Asha Bhosle and wrote, "Today, we lost a voice that defined generations… a spirit that redefined music itself.

Asha Bhosle ji wasn’t just legendary, she was limitless. I grew up listening to her, learning from her, being in awe of her effortless versatility… The way she could make every note feel alive, every emotion feel personal. From the most playful melodies to the deepest ghazals to her extraordinary virtuosity in her songs in Marathi, Bangla and innumerable languages, she did it all, like only she could."

The note further read, "For so many of us, she wasn’t just an inspiration… she was a part of our musical soul. I feel incredibly blessed to have witnessed her greatness in my lifetime. Her voice will echo through time, through every artist she inspired, through every heart she touched. Rest in music, Asha tai. Your legacy will never fade."