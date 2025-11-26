Veteran star Mumtaz pays tribute to Dharmendra, shares memories from Loafer: ‘Dharam ji, you are always with us’

Bollywood is mourning the loss of legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. Among those paying tribute is veteran actor Mumtaz, who fondly remembered their only on-screen collaboration, the 1973 film Loafer. Posting images from the movie on social media, Mumtaz reflected on the actor’s enduring impact on the industry and the warmth he brought to his colleagues throughout his illustrious career. Dharmendra and Mumtaaz in a still from 1973 film Jheel Ke Uss Paar

Mumtaz remembers Dharmendra

Mumtaz paid a heartfelt tribute to late superstar Dharmendra on social media, sharing stills from their 1973 film Loafer and writing, “Dharam Ji, you were and you are always with us! May you rest in peace.”

Dharmendra and Mumtaz, two of Hindi cinema’s most beloved stars, collaborated on several memorable films throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Their collaborations included Kaajal (1965), the acclaimed drama Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), and the romantic thriller Mere Humdam Mere Dost (1968). In 1973, they reunited for Jheel Ke Us Paar and the popular entertainer Loafer, which went on to become one of their most recognised pairings. Though they appeared together only a handful of times, their on-screen chemistry and complementary performances made their films stand out, leaving fans wishing the duo had shared the frame more often.

About Dharmendra's demise

Dharmendra, who passed away on 24 November at the age of 89, would have turned 90 on 8 December this year. The legendary actor had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing breathlessness and was discharged on 12 November to continue recovery at home.

He is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and their four children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeta, and Vijayta, as well as his second wife, superstar Hema Malini, and their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Bollywood personalities paid their respects to the late actor on 25 November at the Deol family residence in Mumbai. Among those who visited were Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, who were seen offering condolences to the grieving family.