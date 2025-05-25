'Yeh rahegi, aap jaa sakte hai': Mumtaz reveals what Shantaram told Jeetendra when he didn't want to work with her

Veteran actor Mumtaz has revealed that Jeetendra didn't want her to be a part of their 1967 film Boond Jo Ban Gayee Moti. Speaking with Radio Nasha recently, Mumtaz revealed that Jeetendra wanted the film's director, V Shantaram, to cast someone else opposite him. However, as per Mumtaz, Shantaram was adamant on casting her and asked Jeetendra to exit the film if it bothered him. (Also Read | Mumtaz breaks down recalling her final meeting with Shammi Kapoor: ‘Agle janam mein milenge’) Jeetendra and Mumtaz in a still from Boond Jo Ban Gayee Moti.

Mumtaz shares Jeetendra didn't want her to star in Boond Jo Ban Gayee Moti

Mumtaz said that at first, Shantaram’s daughter Rajshree was cast as the female lead for the film. However, she decided not to be part of the film as she was getting married. Following this, Shantaram decided to cast Mumtaz. Talking about Jeetendra's reaction to her being part of the film, Mumtaz said, “I am sorry, Jeetu, but that’s what you said. He said (to Shantaram), ‘You said you would take Rajshree, why are you taking Mumtaz?’"

How V Shantaram reacted to Jeetendra's objection

The actor spoke about Shantaram's reaction to Jeetendra's question. She said, “Shantaram said, ‘I think she has got all the qualities of becoming a heroine. She is beautiful, she dances well, she is a good actress and I like her’. He knew her from my childhood, he knew my mother. Jeetu was like ‘No, no. Why did Rajshree leave? Can’t we cast someone else?’ Shantaram told him, ‘Heroine toh yahi rahegi. Aapko nahi karna hai toh aap jaasakte hai (She will be the heroine. If you don't want to do it, you can leave the film).”

About Boond Jo Ban Gayee Moti

Mumtaz also apologised to Jeetendra but added "sorry Jeetu that I am saying that, but that’s what’s true”. Boond Jo Ban Gayee Moti is a drama film, produced and directed by V Shantaram under the Rajkamal Kalamandir banner. Apart from Jeetendra and Mumtaz, the film also starred Akashdeep and Vaishali.

Mumtaz and Jeetendra's films

She starred with Jeetendra in several other films such as Jigri Dost (1969), Maa Aur Mamta, Himmat and Khilona (1970), Ek Nari Ek Brahmachari, Chahat, and Kathputli (1971), Roop Tera Mastana (1972) and Nagin (1976), among others.