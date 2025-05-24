Mumtaz breaks down recalling her final meeting with Shammi Kapoor: ‘Agle janam mein milenge’

Mumtaz reveals Shammi Kapoor once proposed to her

Talking about how their romance blossomed, Mumtaz revealed that Shammi had proposed to her. However, as his father was strict, he asked her to quit films—something she wasn’t ready to do as she wanted to continue working.

Mumtaz recalls her last meeting with Shammi Kapoor

Mumtaz broke down in tears while recalling her last meeting with Shammi Kapoor. She said, “He was very ill. It was his last birthday. I was invited by his wife. She said, ‘It’s his wish that you attend the party.’ I was shopping in Bandra at the time and I said I would definitely come. I went there with Asha Patel. He was sitting on a chair, and he was still drinking. From afar, I asked him, ‘Why are you still drinking when you’re not well?’ And that’s when I realised he wouldn’t live for long. Then I said, ‘Okay, enjoy yourself.’ He wanted to be happy.”

She added, “I didn’t say much to him. I sat beside him for a while and told him to take care of himself. It was very sad to see him dying. Agar kehte hain agle janam mein milte hain toh milenge (If it’s said people meet in another life, then perhaps we will). If it’s true, I don’t know. But he was a wonderful person. He was a little fussy, but such a handsome man. If he had wanted, he could have had many women, but he was very choosy. I think he was incredibly good looking.”

Shammi Kapoor was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on 7 August 2011, suffering from chronic kidney failure. He was placed on a ventilator for several days, but sadly passed away on 14 August 2011, at the age of 79.

About Mumtaz

Mumtaz made her acting debut at the age of 11 with the film Lajwanti in 1958. She went on to act in films like Faulad (1963) and Daku Mangal Singh, but these roles led to her being typecast in the industry as a “stunt heroine”, stalling her early career. Despite the setbacks, she rose to become one of the leading actresses in Hindi cinema with hits such as Bandhan, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Sachaa Jhutha, Khilona, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna, among others.