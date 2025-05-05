Mumtaz will make a Bollywood comeback under one condition: ‘Buddhi ka role to karne wali nahi hoon’

Mumtaz talks about Bollywood comeback

Speaking about the type of roles she would consider for her comeback, Mumtaz said, “Main filmon mein buddhi ka role toh karne vaali nahi hoon. Aur jaisi main lagti hun vaisa role offer hua nahi. Jab hoga tab sochungi. I want a role that fits my looks. Mujhe vaise offer nahi aaye jaise mujhe chahiye. Main kisi ki maa ka role karne waali nahi hun. No. (I’m not going to play an old woman in films. And I haven’t been offered a role that suits how I look. When something does come along, I’ll think about it. I want a role that fits my personality and presence. I haven’t received offers that match what I’m looking for. I’m not going to play someone’s mother).”

Fans reacted warmly to her statement. One commented, “OMG, I so want to see Mumtaz ma'am back on screen.” Another wrote, “Love her honesty and bindaas attitude.” A third comment read, “She looks awesome even at this age.” Another said, “Love her confidence.”

About Mumtaz

Mumtaz began her acting journey at the age of 11 with films like Lajwanti (1958), Sone Ki Chidiya (1958), and had small roles in Stree (1961) and Sehra (1963). She was initially typecast as a "stunt film heroine", which stalled her early career. However, after the success of Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Mere Hamdam Mere Dost (1968), and Brahmachari (1968), she achieved her breakthrough in 1969 with Do Raaste.

She soon established herself as a leading lady in Bollywood. However, in 1976, after Rajkumar Kohli's Nagin, Mumtaz took a sabbatical and returned to the screen in 1990 with Aandhiyan. The actor retired from films and settled in London with her husband, Ugandan businessman Mayur Madhvani.