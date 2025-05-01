When India's highest-paid actress was forced to leave Bollywood, forbidden by in-laws: Story of star who 'quit too soon'

In the late 1960s and early 70s, as veterans like Madhubala, Vyjanthymala, and Waheeda Rehman left the fray, younger female stars clamoured for the top spot. There were obvious stars such as Hema Malini and Sharmila Tagore. But an actor soon surpassed them despite spending years as a 'stunt heroine'. And yet, she quit Bollywood as soon as she reached her peak. (Also read: World's highest-paid actress is 57 years old, made $41 million to beat Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Scarlett Johansson) One of India's best paid female actors had to leave the film industry.

When India's highest-paid actress was forbidden from working

Mumtaz began her film journey when she was in her teens. Small roles in Stree (1961) and Sehra (1963) led to stunt films, largely opposite Dara Singh. Her career stalled as she was seen only as a star fit for these B-grade films. But the success of Ram Aur Shyam, Mere Hamdam Mere Dost, and Brahmachari around 1967-68 turned her career around. Over the next few years, Mumtaz established herself as the top Bollywood heroine, making memorable jodis with Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra. However, after her marriage to businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974, Mumtaz decided to leave films.

Mumtaz quit Bollywood at the peak of her career.

In an interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, the veteran actor revealed, “At the time of my marriage, the Madhwani family said that I couldn’t continue working. So I quit my job and got married at a time when I was the highest-paid actress. Who else charged ₹7.5 lakh per film? Yet, when they said I can’t work anymore, I left the job.”

In the mid-70s, Mumtaz was India's highest-paid actress, ahead of contemporaries like Hema Malini, Rekha, Sharmila Tagore, and Jaya Bachchan. Yet, she was convinced by her parents to give it all up. “However, I know that I quit too soon. But my parents themselves told me, ‘Look, Mumtaz, the film business is such that, even if not today, once you reach 40 or 50, you will start receiving only a particular type of role. Now that you’re getting to be part of a good family, why not?’ My family members were not selfish people who kept pushing me to keep working to bring in more money. My mother was a very orthodox person, hailing from Iran. I actually respect my family for letting go of a girl who was making crores at that time,” she recalled.

An HT tribute to Mumtaz from 1997.

Mumtaz's later career

Mumtaz finished the films she had signed before her marriage. Hits like Prem Kahani and Nagin further solidified her status as the numero uno female star of Bollywood. Yet, she was steadfast in her decision to quit. After the release of Nagin, Mumtaz took a long sabbatical to focus on her family. She was just 28 at the time. The actor attempted a comeback in 1990 with the film, Aandhiyan. It also starred Shatrughan Sinha, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Madhushree. However, the film failed, and Mumtaz never returned to Bollywood again.