Munjya OTT release: When and where to watch Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma's horror comedy

Munjya OTT release: The horror-comedy had its streaming debut months after it was released in June. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is rooted in Marathi folklore and stars Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj. Here's everything you need to know about where and when you can watch the film. Also read | Munjya box office collection day 17: Sharvari Wagh and Mona Singh film grosses over ₹100 crore in India Munjya: The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial features Sharvari, Mona Singh and Abhay Verma, among others.

Munjya is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

On Sunday, Disney+ Hotstar shared the news of Munjya's OTT release. The film is now streaming on the platform. The Instagram post featured a motion poster of Sharvari and Abhay Verma. Sharvari portrays the character of Bella/Munni in the film.

The accompanying caption read, "Aapne Munjya ko yaad kiya, aur voh apni Munni ko dhoondne dauda chala aa gaya (You thought of Munjya, who is here to search for his Munni)... Saari munnis (all Munnis), please be aware!! Watch Munjya now streaming!"

About the film

Munjya follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature and how he wreaks havoc in the life of Bittu, played by Abhay Verma of The Family Man fame. In the film, Mona Singh plays Pummy, a single working mother who is overly protective of Bittu.

The screenplay of Munjya has been developed by Yogesh Chandekar and Niren Bhatt, while Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya have composed the music for the film. Munjya was released on June 7 in theatres and as per a recent report by Sacnilk.com, it went on to gross ₹120 crore in India.

Munjya review

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' Munjya movie review read, "In a nutshell, Munjya is a heady mix of love, obsession, possession, black magic and horror. Munjya isn’t your perfect horror comedy, but offers you something new, something old and something to laugh about. Do sit back for end credits, the song and the surprise reveal that links Munjya to its cousins in the horror comedy franchise."