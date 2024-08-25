 Munjya OTT release: When and where to watch Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma's horror comedy | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Munjya OTT release: When and where to watch Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma's horror comedy

BySanya
Aug 25, 2024 10:17 AM IST

Munjya OTT release: Here's everything you need to know about the Sharvari-starrer that is now streaming online.

Munjya OTT release: The horror-comedy had its streaming debut months after it was released in June. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is rooted in Marathi folklore and stars Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj. Here's everything you need to know about where and when you can watch the film. Also read | Munjya box office collection day 17: Sharvari Wagh and Mona Singh film grosses over 100 crore in India

Munjya: The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial features Sharvari, Mona Singh and Abhay Verma, among others.
Munjya: The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial features Sharvari, Mona Singh and Abhay Verma, among others.

Munjya is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

On Sunday, Disney+ Hotstar shared the news of Munjya's OTT release. The film is now streaming on the platform. The Instagram post featured a motion poster of Sharvari and Abhay Verma. Sharvari portrays the character of Bella/Munni in the film.

The accompanying caption read, "Aapne Munjya ko yaad kiya, aur voh apni Munni ko dhoondne dauda chala aa gaya (You thought of Munjya, who is here to search for his Munni)... Saari munnis (all Munnis), please be aware!! Watch Munjya now streaming!" 

About the film

Munjya follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature and how he wreaks havoc in the life of Bittu, played by Abhay Verma of The Family Man fame. In the film, Mona Singh plays Pummy, a single working mother who is overly protective of Bittu.

The screenplay of Munjya has been developed by Yogesh Chandekar and Niren Bhatt, while Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya have composed the music for the film. Munjya was released on June 7 in theatres and as per a recent report by Sacnilk.com, it went on to gross 120 crore in India.

Munjya review

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' Munjya movie review read, "In a nutshell, Munjya is a heady mix of love, obsession, possession, black magic and horror. Munjya isn’t your perfect horror comedy, but offers you something new, something old and something to laugh about. Do sit back for end credits, the song and the surprise reveal that links Munjya to its cousins in the horror comedy franchise."

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Munjya OTT release: When and where to watch Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma's horror comedy
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On