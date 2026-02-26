'My Jaan, building life with you is greatest honour': Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as Nick Jonas writes her a letter
During a podcast, Priyanka Chopra was moved by a heartfelt letter from her husband, Nick Jonas, praising her qualities.
In the middle of promoting her upcoming film The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra found herself at the centre of an unexpectedly emotional moment. During a recent appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, the actor was surprised with a heartfelt letter written by her husband, Nick Jonas, a gesture that left her visibly moved.
Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as Nick Jonas writes her a letter
During the podcast, Priyanka appeared surprised when Jay shared the news about Nick's letter. She asked whether Nick had written the note when he had previously appeared on the podcast himself, but Jay clarified that he had contacted Nick separately after that episode. As he began reading the letter, which he said he had not read beforehand, Priyanka admitted softly, “Oh gosh, I’m embarrassed,” bracing herself for what was to come.
Jay then read out Nick’s heartfelt message in full. In the letter Nick wrote, "My Jaan, I’m constantly in awe of the person you are. It’s not just the big titles, global icon, leader, force of nature. It’s how you show up as a mother, a daughter, a sister, and my wife. The focus and thoughtfulness you bring to every single day is something I try to live up to. Everyone sees the public side of you, but it’s who you are in the quiet moments that really floors me. You have this incredible patience and a way of listening that makes people feel completely safe. I’ve seen people who usually keep their guards way up just let it go all around you, finding a kind of healing they didn’t know they needed.
“One of my favorite qualities about you is that you truly never judge. You just meet people where they’re at and always find the good in people. That’s a rare thing. You’re a leader in every sense. In these last eight years, I’ve watched you take on challenges that would have broken most people. Whether it’s on a set or navigating the massive life change of moving countries and blending two very different worlds, you do it with a fire that honestly lights me up. You’ve stayed so true to your roots while adapting with a kindness that seems to never run out. I’m so incredibly proud of you. I know your dad is looking down with that same pride, seeing the woman you continue to be."
“As you talk with Jay today, and he better have those tissues ready, just know that Malti Marie and I are right there with you. You’re the center of our universe. Building this life with you is the greatest honor I have. Knowing we’re a team gives me a sense of peace I can’t even describe. No matter what life throws at us, I know we can handle it together. I love you endlessly, Nick Jonas."
By the time the letter concluded, Priyanka was visibly emotional. Reflecting on a recent moment from her own life, she said, “I told you I’m purging my house at the moment because we’ve just moved back to LA. I’m switching it out for what’s right for us now. I have this memory drawer in which I keep cards. I love the cards that people write to me. I love handwritten notes. So I was pulling out all my cards and they’re all mixed up, and all of these letters that Nick has written to me over the years. I put them all together and I was just reading them. Right from the beginning he has always told me, and it’s the simplest thing, but tell your loved ones you love them. It makes such a big difference."
Priyanka and Nick's love story
Priyanka and Nick’s love story began in 2016 when Nick first reached out to her on social media. After a few public appearances together in 2017, including the Met Gala, the couple got engaged in July 2018 and tied the knot in a lavish multi-day wedding celebration in Jodhpur in December that year, blending Christian and Hindu traditions. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy. Over the years, the couple has balanced careers across continents while frequently expressing admiration and support for each other, offering fans glimpses into a partnership built on affection, respect and teamwork.
Priyanka Chopra's latest action film, The Bluff, is now streaming on Prime Video.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.