'My Jaan, building life with you is greatest honour': Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as Nick Jonas writes her a letter

In the middle of promoting her upcoming film The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra found herself at the centre of an unexpectedly emotional moment. During a recent appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast, the actor was surprised with a heartfelt letter written by her husband, Nick Jonas, a gesture that left her visibly moved.

Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as Nick Jonas writes her a letter During the podcast, Priyanka appeared surprised when Jay shared the news about Nick's letter. She asked whether Nick had written the note when he had previously appeared on the podcast himself, but Jay clarified that he had contacted Nick separately after that episode. As he began reading the letter, which he said he had not read beforehand, Priyanka admitted softly, “Oh gosh, I’m embarrassed,” bracing herself for what was to come.

Jay then read out Nick’s heartfelt message in full. In the letter Nick wrote, "My Jaan, I’m constantly in awe of the person you are. It’s not just the big titles, global icon, leader, force of nature. It’s how you show up as a mother, a daughter, a sister, and my wife. The focus and thoughtfulness you bring to every single day is something I try to live up to. Everyone sees the public side of you, but it’s who you are in the quiet moments that really floors me. You have this incredible patience and a way of listening that makes people feel completely safe. I’ve seen people who usually keep their guards way up just let it go all around you, finding a kind of healing they didn’t know they needed.

“One of my favorite qualities about you is that you truly never judge. You just meet people where they’re at and always find the good in people. That’s a rare thing. You’re a leader in every sense. In these last eight years, I’ve watched you take on challenges that would have broken most people. Whether it’s on a set or navigating the massive life change of moving countries and blending two very different worlds, you do it with a fire that honestly lights me up. You’ve stayed so true to your roots while adapting with a kindness that seems to never run out. I’m so incredibly proud of you. I know your dad is looking down with that same pride, seeing the woman you continue to be."

“As you talk with Jay today, and he better have those tissues ready, just know that Malti Marie and I are right there with you. You’re the center of our universe. Building this life with you is the greatest honor I have. Knowing we’re a team gives me a sense of peace I can’t even describe. No matter what life throws at us, I know we can handle it together. I love you endlessly, Nick Jonas."

By the time the letter concluded, Priyanka was visibly emotional. Reflecting on a recent moment from her own life, she said, “I told you I’m purging my house at the moment because we’ve just moved back to LA. I’m switching it out for what’s right for us now. I have this memory drawer in which I keep cards. I love the cards that people write to me. I love handwritten notes. So I was pulling out all my cards and they’re all mixed up, and all of these letters that Nick has written to me over the years. I put them all together and I was just reading them. Right from the beginning he has always told me, and it’s the simplest thing, but tell your loved ones you love them. It makes such a big difference."