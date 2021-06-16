Mystery behind Athiya Shetty and rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul’s almost identical posts solved. Watch

Actor Athiya Shetty and her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul, piqued the curiosity of their fans by sharing selfies on Instagram with near-identical captions on Tuesday. However, the mystery has now been solved. The two have come together to endorse an eyewear brand.

On Tuesday, Athiya Shetty posted a no-makeup selfie on Instagram Stories, with the caption, “A new day, a step closer to a new me!” She wore a lavender hoodie and sunglasses. The same day, KL Rahul posted a boomerang video on Instagram Stories and wrote, “New Day. New Possibilities. New me…” He wore a black sweatshirt and sunglasses.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul on Instagram Stories.

Finally, Athiya ended the suspense with a tweet, announcing that she and Rahul were teaming up for a brand endorsement. She wrote, “The #NewMe is more grateful, easy going and mindful! Proud to present NUMI Paris with @klrahul11. Get your #NewMe @NUMIParis.”

Meanwhile, the brand, on its Instagram page, introduced Athiya and Rahul as their new global ambassadors and shared a video they shot. Check it out here:

Earlier this month, Athiya shared a black-and-white picture of herself posing in an open field with barricades behind her, sparking speculation that she has joined Rahul in England. He is in Southampton with the Indian cricket team for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Rumours of Athiya and Rahul dating have been doing the rounds for quite some time. While they dedicate sweet Instagram posts to each other and go on getaways together, they are yet to confirm their relationship.

Last year, at an event, Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty was asked if she was seeing Rahul. “I am not having the relationship. You will have to ask Athiya,” he said. “You come and tell me if it is true, then we will talk about it. You don’t know, how can you ask me then,” he added.

Athiya made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero, and followed it up with Mubarakan. Her last release was Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

