Athiya Shetty shares a gorgeous pic, see rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul's response
- Athiya Shetty shared a new picture on social media, and a number of celebrities reacted to it. One of them was her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul.
Actor Athiya Shetty on Wednesday shared a stunning picture of herself, from a shoot. While her fans and her industry colleagues were gushing with praise, a special gesture by her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul, caught the eye.
Sharing it, Athiya wrote: "The mirror by Arpita Mehta." A host of celebrities commented on the post; Rahul dropped a heart eyes emoji in appreciation.
Actor Aditi Rao Hydari wrote "you byoot," while Diana penty wrote, "hi hotstuff." Katrina Kaif's younger sister, Isabelle, called Athiya "stunning," while Krishna Shroff also dropped a bunch of red heart eyes emojis.
Though rumours about the couple have been swirling for few years now, the two have chosen to be discreet about their relationship. But that has not stopped them from being photographed together or commenting on each other's pictures, and occasionally even sharing pictures with the other.
A couple of days back, Athiya had joined Rahul and cricketer Robin Uthappa and his wife Shheethal for a dinner party. Shheethal had shared pictures from the party and had written: "I'v grown up having the most amazing friends who have been my family from the very beginning .. and so blessed to have that family growing at every stage of life."
In early January, Athiya had taken part in a AMA session on Instagram and answered questions on her personal life. She was asked to share an unseen picture with Rahul. In response, she posted a picture of them from the lockdown period. Both were seen in face masks in the photo.
In August last year, she had shared a throwback picture. While a number of actors, including Aditya Seal, Saiyami Kher and Pranutan Behl had commented on it, Rahul had written "jefa," which is Spanish for "boss".
