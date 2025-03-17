Nadaaniyan choreographer admits Ibrahim Ali Khan isn't a fantastic dancer but is still ‘very hardworking’

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor-starrer Nadaaniyan released on Netflix on March 7 to mixed reviews. Now, the film's choreographer, Vijay Ganguly, has opened up about working with Ibrahim on the track Tirkit Dhoom. In an interview with Midday, Vijay said that Ibrahim was ‘very hardworking’ on set to get the steps right. (Also read: Nadaaniyan Twitter reviews: Viewers swipe left on Ibrahim Ali Khan's ‘silly’ debut, find romcom totally 'clueless') Ibrahim Ali Khan marked his acting debut with Nadaaniyan.

On Ibrahim's dancing abilities

Talking about choreographing Ibrahim's dance number, Vijay said, “Ibrahim is not a fantastic dancer but a very hardworking one. Though he comes from a Nawabi family, he is grounded. Every time he didn’t get a step right, my assistants would go out of our way to make sure he did it well.” The track features Ibrahim setting the mood for a celebratory evening with his killer dance moves, with Khushi also joining in.

Vijay has also choreographed Ibrahim's sister Sara Ali Khan on the track Chaka Chak, from the film Atrangi Re. The dance number was a huge hit when it released, and fetched Vijay a Filmfare award. Vijay also worked with Ibrahim's father, Saif Ali Khan, in the film Chef. On working with Saif, Vijay added, “Saif has improved over time. He will joke about things [but still] learn his steps.”

On Nadaaniyan

Nadaaniyan stars Ibrahim as an ambitious boy, Arjun Mehta, who plans to study law and secure a good job. Khushi plays Pia Jai Singh, a young girl who prioritises love over ambition. They unite in a unique way, with Pia paying Arjun ₹25,000 every week to act as her boyfriend.

With time, their relationship becomes increasingly entangled in a web of drama, passion, and unexpected emotions. The film also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj.

It is directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment.