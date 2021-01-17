Nafisa Ali: I will be in Goa with my entire family for my birthday, I feel like I haven’t grown old

Actor Nafisa Ali is a total birthday person, in her own words. “I love my birthdays because everyone in my family gives me presents and I feel happy. I have always been like this,” she laughs.

This time around, making things more special is the fact that she has her entire family with her. Ali’s fondest birthday memories go back to when she turned an adult. “I think it was my 18th or 21st birthday. I remember I got the maximum amount of flowers. We had a beautiful bungalow in Kolkata, and it was full of bouquets sent by my friends. When you are young, you want to be old enough, and grow up. Then you are suddenly there, and you realise oh there is just going to be one more grey hair and wrinkle,” she says.

Ali has had a very interesting life so far- she’s won a beauty pageant, dabbled in politics, acted in films. She adds some more to the list, “A National swimming champion, athletic champion, being a jockey, taking part in shows. I have been a tomboy, and sports has always taught me to try my best. More often than not, you win, but you definitely lose some, that’s what makes me human.”

Summing up her life so far, she says her cancer diagnosis taught her one thing: to take life as it comes. “You never let anything hurt you. Family is all important, and stood by me. I worked hard on making my cancer go away. I think positivity, blessings and sort of signals from the Universe helped me overcome the cancer which was a severe form. My doctors were phenomenal, how they cared for me, in their endeavour to ensure I did not die soon. Of course, there’s no guarantee for tomorrow, but I am in remission. I feel like I haven’t grown old,” she sums up with a laugh, but not before revealing her birthday wish.

“My dream is to build a small home in Goa. I want everyone reading this to pray for my dream,” says Ali.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON