Nana Patekar helps families hit by Pak shelling after Op Sindoor with 42 lakh relief: 'This is what everyone should do'

The Nirmala Gajanan Foundation, an NGO run by actor Nana Patekar, joined hands with the Indian Army to distribute the rehabilitation package worth ₹42 lakh to 117 families in Rajouri and Poonch districts who were severely affected by the cross-border shelling in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. Nana Patekar disburses rehabilitation aid to a family member, affected by loss of life and property due to Pakistani shelling on civilian areas during Operation Sindoor, in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Nana Patekar visits Rajouri

The actor called it his responsibility to help the families. While speaking to the media, the National Award winner said all citizens must take initiatives like this: "It is our responsibility to help when such incidents take place in the nation. They are our brothers and sisters. It is a collective responsibility for all of us. We haven't done any favours to any of them. This is what everyone should do."

Nana hailed fellow actor Johnny Lever for his philanthropy efforts, saying many in the Hindi film industry do not seek publicity in times of such tragic national incidents. "People from our film industry also do a lot for people in need, but never come to the forefront. Johnny Lever is one of them. If we don't do it, then who else will?" said Nana Patekar.

He continued, "The government did a lot, but don't be dependent on them, do something by yourself too. I feel satisfied when I become the reason for someone's happiness."

Rehab initiative supported by Indian Army

According to a release, the actor was accompanied by other trustees of the foundation as they visited Rajouri Garrison on the morning of September 22 to personally oversee the distribution of the rehabilitation packages.

The rehabilitation initiative is being conducted with the active support of the Indian Army and civil administration, both of which have been working tirelessly for the welfare of border residents.

The Nirmala Gajanan Foundation, named after Nana Patekar's parents, Nirmala and Gajanan, has been actively involved in education and healthcare initiatives across India.

(With ANI inputs)