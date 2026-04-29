Nana Patekar nails 15 tricep dips without breaking a sweat at 76; impressed fans say ‘Uday bhai still looking fit’

Actor Nana Patekar might have turned 76 this year, but his workout will give any young gym hound a run for their money. Photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar posted a video on Instagram of the actor nailing tricep dips, leaving fans in awe. Many wondered how Nana could still work out so flawlessly at his age.

Nana Patekar does tricep dips at 75

Nana Patekar performed 15 consecutive tricep dips at the age of 76.

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Atul posted a short Reel on Instagram in which Nana is seen dressed in tan shorts and a white baniyan, with a gamcha around his neck. The actor flawlessly does tricep dips without breaking a sweat and smiles once he’s done.

Atul wrote that Nana had done 15 dips, “A-Ho Nana Sahebbb…!!! You just made me reset my fitness goals!!! That’s #NanaPatekar ji. He’s 76. That’s him cranking out tricep dips on the bars. He did 15 (I started recording late).” The photographer also added, “I’m slow on the draw some days,” explaining why he didn’t get all the 15 dips on video. He rounded off with, “But…Back to Nana Saheb. What. A. Legend.”

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{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts to Nana Patekar video {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts to Nana Patekar video {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Impressed fans wondered what the secret to Nana’s fitness was. When an Instagram-user claimed, “He’s that lean and fit even after following a pure vegetarian diet . Time for you to start going vegetarian @atulkasbekar,” the photographer replied, “hate to break it to you, he’s not vegetarian. I had lunch at his home.” Another person also commented, “He cooks and love to eat fish.” “LEGEND (cross emoji) GOD STATUS (tick emoji).” One even wrote, “That’s awesome especially at 76.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Impressed fans wondered what the secret to Nana’s fitness was. When an Instagram-user claimed, “He’s that lean and fit even after following a pure vegetarian diet . Time for you to start going vegetarian @atulkasbekar,” the photographer replied, “hate to break it to you, he’s not vegetarian. I had lunch at his home.” Another person also commented, “He cooks and love to eat fish.” “LEGEND (cross emoji) GOD STATUS (tick emoji).” One even wrote, “That’s awesome especially at 76.” {{/usCountry}}

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And then there were those who called him Uday based on his famous character, Uday Shetty, from the Welcome films. “Control Uday Control,” joked one, while another wrote, “Uday bhai still looking fit.” Actor-model Muzammil Ibrahim commented, “Told him to come to Insta but he doesn’t. Tell him I said hello.” Several commented with clapping or fire emojis, too.

Recent work

Nana last starred in the 2025 film Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and others, and this year in O'Romeo with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He played a cop in O’Romeo, which is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. He also played a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan’s Prime Video film Subedaar. This year also saw Nana star in the Prime MX Player series Sankalp. His upcoming films are yet to be announced.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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