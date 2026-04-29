Nana Patekar nails 15 tricep dips without breaking a sweat at 76; impressed fans say ‘Uday bhai still looking fit’
Atul Kasbekar posted a video of Nana Patekhar working out and fans couldn't help but be in awe of the 76-year-old actor. Take a look.
Actor Nana Patekar might have turned 76 this year, but his workout will give any young gym hound a run for their money. Photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar posted a video on Instagram of the actor nailing tricep dips, leaving fans in awe. Many wondered how Nana could still work out so flawlessly at his age.
Nana Patekar does tricep dips at 75
Atul posted a short Reel on Instagram in which Nana is seen dressed in tan shorts and a white baniyan, with a gamcha around his neck. The actor flawlessly does tricep dips without breaking a sweat and smiles once he’s done.
Atul wrote that Nana had done 15 dips, “A-Ho Nana Sahebbb…!!! You just made me reset my fitness goals!!! That’s #NanaPatekar ji. He’s 76. That’s him cranking out tricep dips on the bars. He did 15 (I started recording late).” The photographer also added, “I’m slow on the draw some days,” explaining why he didn’t get all the 15 dips on video. He rounded off with, “But…Back to Nana Saheb. What. A. Legend.”
Internet reacts to Nana Patekar video{{/usCountry}}
Internet reacts to Nana Patekar video{{/usCountry}}
Impressed fans wondered what the secret to Nana’s fitness was. When an Instagram-user claimed, “He’s that lean and fit even after following a pure vegetarian diet . Time for you to start going vegetarian @atulkasbekar,” the photographer replied, “hate to break it to you, he’s not vegetarian. I had lunch at his home.” Another person also commented, “He cooks and love to eat fish.” “LEGEND (cross emoji) GOD STATUS (tick emoji).” One even wrote, “That’s awesome especially at 76.”{{/usCountry}}
Impressed fans wondered what the secret to Nana’s fitness was. When an Instagram-user claimed, “He’s that lean and fit even after following a pure vegetarian diet . Time for you to start going vegetarian @atulkasbekar,” the photographer replied, “hate to break it to you, he’s not vegetarian. I had lunch at his home.” Another person also commented, “He cooks and love to eat fish.” “LEGEND (cross emoji) GOD STATUS (tick emoji).” One even wrote, “That’s awesome especially at 76.”{{/usCountry}}
And then there were those who called him Uday based on his famous character, Uday Shetty, from the Welcome films. “Control Uday Control,” joked one, while another wrote, “Uday bhai still looking fit.” Actor-model Muzammil Ibrahim commented, “Told him to come to Insta but he doesn’t. Tell him I said hello.” Several commented with clapping or fire emojis, too.
Recent work
Nana last starred in the 2025 film Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and others, and this year in O'Romeo with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He played a cop in O’Romeo, which is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. He also played a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan’s Prime Video film Subedaar. This year also saw Nana star in the Prime MX Player series Sankalp. His upcoming films are yet to be announced.
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