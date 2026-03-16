‘Dobara aise role kiye, main maaroonga tujhe’: Nana Patekar told Pankaj Tripathi after he worked in Rajinikanth’s Kaala

Actor Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar and Pankaj Tripathi worked together in the 2018 Tamil film Kaala. Now speaking with News18, Nana Patekar revealed he told Pankaj he would beat him after he did a "chota sa role (small role)" in the film. While Pankaj said that he took up the role as he got a chance to work with him and Rajinikanth, Nana replied that he was already a big actor. Nana Patekar and Pankaj Tripathi's Kaala was directed by Pa. Ranjith.

Why Nana Patekar told Nana Patekar he would beat him Nana said he was surprised on seeing Pankaj doing the blink-and-miss role. He said, “Kaala naam ki film kar raha tha Rajinikanth anna ke saath. Pankaj Tripathi ek bahut chhota sa, koi police officer ka role kar raha tha. Maine dekha aur maine kaha, ‘Pankaj, tu yahan kya kar raha hai (We were doing a film called Kaala with Rajinikanth anna. Pankaj Tripathi was playing a very small role, something like a police officer. I saw him and asked, ‘Pankaj, what are you doing here)?'"

"To kehta hai, ‘Ek chhota sa role hai.’ Maine kaha, ‘Tu aisa role kyun karta hai?’ To kehta, ‘Nahi, aap hai, anna hai, aap logo ke saath kaam karna tha.’ Maine kaha, ‘Tu bahut bada actor hai. Hamare saath kaam karke tu bada nahi hoga, tu pehle se hi bada hai. Dobara kabhi aise role kiye na, main maaroonga tujhe ( He said, ‘It’s a small role.’ I asked him, ‘Why are you doing such roles?’ He replied, ‘No, you are here, anna is here… I wanted to work with you people.’ I told him, ‘You are a very big actor. You won’t become big by working with us — you are already big. If you ever take such roles again, I’ll beat you’)," he added.

About Kaala Kaala, an action drama film, was directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by Wunderbar Films. The film also stars Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Anjali Patil, K Manikandan, Dileepan, Nitish Veera, Sampath Raj and Ravi Kale. In the film, Rajinikanth featured as Karikaalan 'Kaala' Vengaiyan. Nana Patekar was seen as the antagonist, politician Haridev Abhyankar. Pankaj was seen as SI Pankaj Patil, a corrupt police official.

About Nana's recent projects Nana was recently seen in O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It also starred Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani. He also had a cameo appearance in Anil Kapoor's Subedaar.

Nana was also part of the recently released Amazon MX Player series Sankalp. The socio-political drama, directed by Prakash Jha, also featured Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kubbra Sait, Sanjay Kapoor and Neeraj Kabi.