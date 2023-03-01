Nandita Das says she would not have taken Shah Rukh Khan for Zwigato 'even if he agreed'. Here's why

Filmmaker, actor Nandita Das unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of her upcoming Zwigato, starring Kapil Sharma. During the trailer launch event, the comedian revealed he was curious why the director wanted to cast him in the first place. He said it was Nandita who told him that even if Shah Rukh Khan would have agreed to the film, she wouldn’t have taken him as it requires a ‘common face.’ Also read: Zwigato trailer: Kapil Sharma film shows the true, difficult lives of food delivery agents

Zwigato is a story of a man, essayed by Kapil Sharma who plays a food delivery agent. He agrees to the job after losing his position as floor in-charge at a factory. It also stars Shahana Goswami as his on-screen wife. Actors Sayani Gupta and Gul Panag also appear in special roles.

Talking about the film, Kapil said how he resonated with the film's story. He told the media, “I used to work at Coca-Cola. We all do small jobs here and there when we first come to Mumbai. The product was transported in trucks. There were no apps back then. But, when Nandita ma'am came to me and told me what all difficulties delivery guys face, I could relate to that story a lot.”

He shared his curiosity about Nandita’s decision to cast him for the role of a food delivery agent for the first time. “I asked her, 'Why me?' I didn't know whether to take her answer as a compliment or an insult. She replied, 'Even if global star Shah Rukh Khan would have agreed to do the film, I'd have not taken him, but chosen you because you have such a common face, it can fit anywhere in a crowd'," he reasoned.

He said Zwigato was conceived during the Covid-19 pandemic and was initially slated to be a four-director anthology. The film is produced by Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. It will release in theatres across India on March 17.

It already had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September last year, followed by Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. Zwigato was also screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

(With inputs from PTI)

