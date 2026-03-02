Nargis Fakhri battles sleepless nights in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict: ‘This feeling of anxiety and dread…’

Actor Nargis Fakhri has opened up about being overwhelmed with anxiety and dread while stuck in Dubai amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and escalating tensions across the Middle East. The actor revealed that the uncertainty of the situation has taken a toll, saying she has been enduring sleepless nights as her mind is always on high alert. At the moment, Nargis Fakhri is in Dubai. Nargis Fakhri on being in Dubai On Sunday, Nargis took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of posts documenting her emotions while being in Dubai amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and the rising tensions across the Middle East region. Through her updates, the actor gave her followers a glimpse into her state of mind as uncertainty looms over travel and safety in the region, saying she is riddled with anxiety. Nargis first shared a picture of the town, seemingly the view from her place, revealing that she has been caught in the turmoil for the past two days. Sharing the image, Nargis wrote, “It’s been a crazy 2 days here”.

Nargis' Insta Story

The actor then reposted a reel highlighting how local authorities are working hard to ensure everyone’s safety during these difficult times. She appreciated the authorities for the efforts by writing, “Yes (100 emoji) what a great job they are doing.” In her third Instagram Story, Nargis offered a glimpse of the night-time view from her balcony, admitting that the lingering uncertainty around the situation has been keeping her up at night. She wrote, “No matter what, this feeling of anxiety and dread lingers becuz (because) you just don’t know what’s gonna happen next. Can’t even get to sleep, your brain is on high alert. It’s so late and I am wide awake.”

Nargis admitted that she can't sleep at night