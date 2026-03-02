Nargis Fakhri battles sleepless nights in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict: ‘This feeling of anxiety and dread…’
Nargis Fakhri took to Instagram to share a series of posts documenting her emotions while being in Dubai amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
Actor Nargis Fakhri has opened up about being overwhelmed with anxiety and dread while stuck in Dubai amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and escalating tensions across the Middle East. The actor revealed that the uncertainty of the situation has taken a toll, saying she has been enduring sleepless nights as her mind is always on high alert.
Nargis Fakhri on being in Dubai
On Sunday, Nargis took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of posts documenting her emotions while being in Dubai amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and the rising tensions across the Middle East region.
Through her updates, the actor gave her followers a glimpse into her state of mind as uncertainty looms over travel and safety in the region, saying she is riddled with anxiety.
Nargis first shared a picture of the town, seemingly the view from her place, revealing that she has been caught in the turmoil for the past two days. Sharing the image, Nargis wrote, “It’s been a crazy 2 days here”.
The actor then reposted a reel highlighting how local authorities are working hard to ensure everyone’s safety during these difficult times. She appreciated the authorities for the efforts by writing, “Yes (100 emoji) what a great job they are doing.”
In her third Instagram Story, Nargis offered a glimpse of the night-time view from her balcony, admitting that the lingering uncertainty around the situation has been keeping her up at night.
She wrote, “No matter what, this feeling of anxiety and dread lingers becuz (because) you just don’t know what’s gonna happen next. Can’t even get to sleep, your brain is on high alert. It’s so late and I am wide awake.”
Nargis is married to Tony Beig. They got married in a hush-hush wedding in California last year. She was most recently seen in Housefull 5, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.
About Iran-US war
In a recent development, satellite images captured days apart show a dramatic change in Dubai's skyline, with fresh pictures revealing thick black smoke rising over parts of the city after Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles across the Gulf.
Images taken on February 24 showed Dubai’s orderly highways, glittering towers and artificial islands under clear skies. But by March 1, satellite photographs accessed by Reuters revealed dark plumes of smoke rising from sections of the emirate, particularly near coastal and logistics zones close to key transport and port infrastructure.
The smoke appeared after Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles toward Gulf states in retaliation for United States and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials. While most projectiles were intercepted by air defence systems, falling debris caused localised damage and fires in Dubai.
The broader escalation was triggered by a surprise US-Israeli bombardment of Iran. Tehran has since launched retaliatory strikes toward Israel and Gulf Arab states hosting US forces, vowing revenge. Israel has pledged what it called “non-stop” strikes against Iranian leadership and military targets.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
