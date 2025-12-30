Naseem opens up about almost refusing sexual assault scene with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: ‘Character is too lusty’

Some of cinema’s most unforgettable moments don’t come easy, even for seasoned actors. One such scene in Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza, almost didn’t make it to the screen. Naseem, who plays Lulli, has revealed that he initially refused to perform the intense sequence after reading the script, overwhelmed by the challenge of acting opposite a star he greatly admired. Naseem revealed he was nervous about filming a challenging scene with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar. Ranveer's reassurance helped him perform the role effectively.

Naseem talks about his hesitation to do the scene

The scene, which depicts Lulli attempting to sexually assault Hamza early in the film, sets a crucial emotional tone for the story. Naseem admitted to Filmygyan that his hesitation wasn’t about the role itself, but nervousness about performing such a demanding scene opposite a star he deeply admired.

Before filming, Ranveer personally reached out to Naseem, offering reassurance and guidance. “Ranveer sir called me and spoke to me. He doesn’t make you feel like you are working with a star. He comes in with such great energy, and he shares that energy with his co-actors as well. He is very down-to-earth. The way he hugs you… He immediately makes you feel comfortable.”

With Ranveer’s support, Naseem was able to let go of his inhibitions and fully immerse himself in the character. Ranveer also helped him stay grounded during the shoot, guiding him whenever he went slightly out of character. The scene was shot twice, with adjustments made to balance realism and restraint, as Naseem explained, “The character is a little lusty and brutal. In the first take, he looked a little too brutal, so we reduced that in the second take.”

Though Lulli’s screen time is brief, the character plays a pivotal role in the narrative, connecting Hamza to Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait and driving key plot points, including Rehman’s son’s death. Despite the short appearance, the scene has left a lasting impact on audiences, and Naseem’s candid account highlights both the challenges of performing intense sequences and Ranveer Singh’s collaborative approach on set.

About Dhurandhar's box office success

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has been a runaway success at the box office, maintaining strong audience interest well into its fourth week. The spy thriller has crossed major commercial milestones, grossing over ₹1,100crore worldwide, including more than ₹740 crore in India alone, making it one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year and overtaking big titles like Pathaan in global collections. The film’s steady weekday and weekend earnings demonstrate its sustained appeal, securing its place among the top earners of 2025.