Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma take on the Ay Rico Rico Rico challenge.
Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya dance on Ay Rico Rico Rico but tag Justin Bieber. Here's why

  • Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma took on the Ay Rico Rico Rico challenge on Instagram. The couples were seen wearing matching outfits.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 04:02 PM IST

Natasa Stankovic and her husband, cricketer Hardik Pandya were in the mood to dance. The couple, who were joined by cricketer Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma, were seen taking on the Ay Rico Rico Rico challenge. The song, formally known as Culo, is sung by Pitbull, featuring Lil Jon.

However, Hardik tagged singer Justin Bieber in his post, the reason being their outfits. The couples wore identical outfits from the brand Drew, a clothing line by Bieber. Hardik called the group, 'The Drew Crew' while sharing the video. Natasa, on the other hand, shared a picture of the couple posing and said, "The Pandya’s swag."

Natasa and Pankhuri are accompanying their husbands at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021. Both brothers play for Mumbai Indians. Natasa has been sharing photos and videos of Hardik and their son, Agastya, bonding off the field.

Last month, Natasa also shared a video of Hardik, Agastya, and herself performing the 'Don't Rush' challenge. While Natasa flawlessly performed the challenge, Hardik lost track and was seen grooving to his own rhythm with Agastya.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan is moon-gazing while listening to Pakeezah's Chalo Dildar Chalo in the Maldives

On January 1, 2020, the couple surprised fans by announcing that they were engaged. In July that year, the couple welcomed their son Agastya. Speaking about their engagement with crickettimes com, Hardik said, "My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’.”

