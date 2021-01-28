Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya share pic of son on his first flight, see here

Actor Natasa Stankovic and her cricketer husband Hardik Pandya shared a picture of their young son Agastya's first flight. The little boy looked all too happy to get on a plane.

Sharing it, Hardik wrote: "My boy’s first flight." The picture showed Hardik sitting by the window seat of a plane with his son sitting on his lap. Natasa shared the same picture as her Instagram Story adding a red heart emoji with it. Even at six months, Agastya looks confident.

Comedian Sunil Grover dropped a comment on the picture and wrote: "Congratulations! Confidence aisa hai ki lagta hai yeh khud uda bhi lega (He looks so confident as if he can even fly the aircraft). God bless!!"

In July last year, Natasa and Hardik welcomed Agastya. Sharing a picture of him holding the hand of his newborn son, Hardik had written: "We are blessed with our baby boy."

In May that year, they had announced that they were expecting a baby together. Making the announcement, Natasa had written: "“Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

In January last year, the couple had taken everybody by surprise by announcing their engagement.

