Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya share post as son Agastya turns 1: 'Biggest blessing in my life'

Actor Natasa Stankovic and her husband cricketer Hardik Pandya on Friday wished their son Agastya as he rang in his first birthday. Taking to their Instagram accounts, the couple shared video collages chronicling the last one year.

In Natasa Stankovic's clip, she is seen spending time with Agastya and Hardik Pandya. The family time includes moments in the swimming pool, Christmas, and dance sessions. Betty Who's I Love You Always Forever doubled up as the background music.

Natasa captioned her post, "You are already 1 and it feels like yesterday you were born Happy bday to our blessing, happiness our joy you are the best thing that has happened to us. Watching you learning new things everyday makes me so happy love you my son , love you so so much #appleofmyeye."

Hardik also shared a clip and captioned it, "I cannot believe you’re ONE year old already. Agastya, you are my heart and my soul. You’ve shown me what love is more than I’ve ever known. You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life and I cannot imagine a single day without you. Love you and miss you with al my heart."

Several celebs as well as fans reacted to their posts and showered love on Agastya. Actors Anushka Sharma dropped red heart and hugging face emojis and Athiya Shetty wrote, "Happy birthday, Aggy!" Sagarika Ghatge Khan said, "Happy Happy Happiest birthday to Agastya." Suniel Shetty commented, "Sending him lots of love positive energy and birthday wishes … happy birthday and stay blessed agastya."

Natasa and Hardik welcomed Agastya on July 30 last year. Announcing his arrival, Hardik had shared a picture with him and said, "We are blessed with our baby boy.”

The couple had got engaged on January 1, 2020. Talking about Natasa, Hardik had told crickettimes.com in an interview, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came).”