Natasa Stankovic plants a kiss on son Agastya’s head, jokes he is the reason behind her messy look

Actor Natasa Stankovic on Sunday took to Instagram Stories to post a clip with her son, Agastya. She revealed that her messy look was because to him.

In it, she can be heard saying: "My morning hairstyle by Agastya." We see Natasa's closeup and soon, Agastya pops into the frame. She plants a kiss on his head and then poses with him.

Natasa routinely posts pictures with her baby. After he turned seven months old, she posted a couple of pictures of her partner, cricketer Hardik Pandya, and herself with Agastya, and wrote, "Our baby is growing so fast @hardikpandya93 #7months."

Agastya was born in July last year. Welcoming the baby boy, Hardik had written in a post, "We are blessed with our baby boy." Sharing another picture with his son, Hardik had written: "The blessing from God."

While many of Natasa's posts are about her son, some are also about her other family members and in-laws. Wishing everyone on International Women's Day, she had posted a picture with her mom Radmila and had written: "Love you and miss you so much #happywomensday."

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in January 2020. Making the announcement, Hardik had posted a picture with her and had written: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”

In May, they announced that they were expecting a baby together, and shared pictures of them from a puja and one of Hardik cradling Natasa's baby bump. He wrote in caption, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.”