Natasa Stankovic poses in all-black for photo shoot with Hardik Pandya, see how son Agastya twinned with his dad

Natasa Stankovic of DJ Wale Babu fame recently posed for an all-black photo shoot with husband and cricketer Hardik Pandya. The glamorous pictures from the shoot show the two of them holding hands while posing in black designer ensembles. A picture of Hardik posing with two and a half-year-old son Agastya has also been shared online. Also read: Natasa Stankovic wishes Hardik Pandya on birthday with family pics, videos with son; he reacts. Watch

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Natasa wrote, “Me and Mine.” Both of them are striking candid poses in the ensembles by designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil. Natasa is seen in a black corset gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with leather boots and gloves and her hair tied in a ponytail. Hardik is seen in a stylish jacket and matching pants paired with formal shoes.

Natasa Stankovic has posed for a new photo shoot with Hardik Pandya.

Hardik's cricketer brother Krunal Pandya dropped a heart emoticon in reaction to the pics. A fan commented on the post, “The lion and lioness.” Another called them “Addams family”. A fan also called them a “Cute jodi.”

She also took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of son Agastya posing for the camera with confidence. He is seen wearing an exactly same black jacket and pants like his father in the other pics. Hardik is however seen in a translucent shirt and black pants while standing behind him in the picture with his son.

Natasa Stankovic made her acting debut with Satyagraha. She shot to fame after featuring in rapper Badshah's hit song DJ Wale Babu. She and Hardik announced their engagement in 2020 and welcomed son Agastya the same year. The two are now married and Natasa writes her full name as Natasa Stankovic Pandya on Instagram.

Last month, Natasa had shared a candid video of her teaching Hardik some dance steps. She had captioned the video, “Where the dance lessons come from,” with winking and laughing emojis. The video showed Natasa doing a dance step and explaining it to Hardik with the help of numbers. He couldn't pick the exact dance step and she asked him to play around it. And he went on to do a different dance step altogether.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON