Natasa Stankovic's latest pic dispels divorce rumours, she's still all about being a ‘Pandya’

Rumours of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic parting ways hit the headlines after netizens noticed that Natasa removed all her wedding pictures and deleted the ‘Pandya’ last name from her Instagram handle. But the model hushed all the fan theories and surprised them as she recently unarchived all her wedding pictures and posted an intriguing picture on her Instagram story, which got all the fans asking, ‘Are they back together?’ Divorce tension between Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic to calm down?

Man’s best friend playing Cupid

The Serbian model settled the tension of divorce rumours with a post of her pet dog. The dog is a Schnoodle, a breed that originated in the UK. The dog wore an adorable pink tee with a panda print. With a fun pun play, Natasa captioned the image ‘Baby Rover Pand(Y)a’.

Natasa uploaded a story, calling her dog 'Baby Rover Pand(Y)a'.

It could suggest all is well in the Pandya household with them back together, or a cordial mutual parting with co-parenting the dog and their child Agastya Pandya.

Divorce rumours

Speculations of the hit-cricket couple's parting intensified when Natasa was absent from IPL 2024 matches, and never posted anything related to Pandya’s team. The model further removing her Pandya surname on Instagram, to archiving her wedding pictures, had the fans strongly believing that their 4-year-old marriage was over. Talks on social media that 70 % of Pandya’s net worth would be transferred to Natasa, prompted the fans to send her hate DMs.

Recently, she was spotted in Mumbai, hanging out with Disha Patani’s rumoured beau Aleksander Allexllic, leaving fans wondering whether she's already moved on. But Natasa unarchiving all the wedding pictures and naming her dog as part of the Pandya clan, left all the netizens confused, with only one question in mind ‘Are they back?’

Love at first sight

Hardik and Natasa met in a Mumbai nightclub in 2018, and it was love at first sight. They soon started dating, and in January 2020, he proposed to Natasa on a trip to Dubai. The couple tied the knot in May 2020 and welcomed their baby boy Agastya in July of the same year. In 2023, they renewed their wedding vows at a gorgeous celebration in Udaipur.