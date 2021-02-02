Natasha Dalal spotted for first time since wedding with Varun Dhawan. See pics

Paparazzi in Mumbai spotted fashion designer Natasha Dalal in Juhu on Tuesday. This is the first time that she has been clicked since her wedding to actor Varun Dhawan, on January 24.

Natasha was seen in a simple, all-black look. She wore a black sweater with black pants and shiny sandals. She stepped out of her car, holding her phone in her hand.

Natasha and Varun tied the knot at Alibaug's The Mansion House. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple kept their guest list limited to just a few close friends and family members.

Natasha Dalal spotted in Juhu. (Varinder Chawla)

After the ceremony was complete, Varun took to Instagram to share the first pictures from his wedding. Varun also shared pictures from the mehendi and haldi ceremonies.

Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts who have known each other since Class 6. Natasha briefly spoke about their love story in an interview to Hello! magazine. She talked about how they went from being ‘just friends’ to dating. She said, “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.” About rumours of a wedding, she added, “Marriage is on the cards eventually, just not right now.”

Also read: Vicky Kaushal's fan hands him samosa, jalebi at airport, check out actor's hilarious post

Varun had also spoken about Natasha in an episode of Koffee with Karan. He had said, “I’m with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually.”