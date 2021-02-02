Vicky Kaushal's fan hands him samosa, jalebi at airport, check out actor's hilarious post
Actor Vicky Kaushal has shared a hilarious post about how the warm welcome he received in Indore on Tuesday. He posted a selfie, which showed him grinning with a samosa in his hand.
Telling the story behind the samosa, Vicky said that a fan met him at the Indore airport with some snacks. The fan came to meet him without her parents' permission, just to hand him some samosas and jalebis.
"Kaha tha nahi kha paunga, par raha nahi gaya (I said I will not be able to eat it but I could not stop myself). There you go Harshita (@vickyyismylifeline)! Happy to have a fan who knows I’m perpetually hungry. Mummy Pappa ko bina bataye airport milne aa gayi saath mein samose jalebi lekar. Aunty Uncle gussa mat karna agar padh lo toh (She came to the airport to meet me without telling her parents. Aunty, uncle, if you read this, do not get angry at her). Lots of love to you! Indore ke samose waise kamaal hain yaar (Samosas in Indore are great)," he captioned his post.
The fan also took to Instagram to share with her followers just how excited she was to meet Vicky. She said that when she screamed his name at the airport, he was able to recognise her. Vicky even told her not to cry and offered to get a picture clicked with her.
Vicky is in Indore for the shoot of his untitled next, co-starring Manushi Chillar. He currently has a bunch of films, such Sardar Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama and the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, in the pipeline.
Talking about his films, he said in an interview to Hindustan Times last month, “I’m currently prepping for The Immortal Ashwatthama. It’s my first superhero film and I’m looking forward to that journey to start.” He continued, “For Sam Manekshaw, we’re trying to bring something fresh to the table, so yes I’m excited about that as well.”
