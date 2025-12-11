Naveen Kaushik calls working with Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar a masterclass, this scene left him speechless| Interview

Actor Naveen Kaushik, who plays Donga, preome henchman of Akshaye Khanna's Rahmaan Dakiat in Dhurandhar, has opened up about his experience working alongside the actor, and he cannot stop praising his craft, evolution and on-set presence. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Naveen called Akshay’s performance and resurgence “a revelation,” highlighting how the actor has rebuilt his career with unmatched depth and discipline. Naveen Kaushik is in awe of co-star Akshay Khanna's craft in Dhurandhar.

Naveen Kaushik on Akshaye's zen-like mode while performing

Naveen said he has been a long-time admirer of Akshaye’s nuanced performances in films like Dil Chahta Hai and Taal, and witnessing his return with projects like Chhawa and Dhurandhar has been inspiring. “He was a revelation in how an actor rebuilds his entire career. Seeing the kind of work he’s doing now, while bringing his own process and understanding to every scene, was incredible.”

According to Naveen, Akshaye’s collaboration with director Aditya Dhar was a lesson in balance and confidence. “He understood exactly what Aditya was asking of him, yet he brought his own methodology to the table. As an actor, not getting intimidated and working with such preparation, that’s rare,” he said. Akshay, he added, often slipped into a “zen-like state” before scenes to embody Rahmaan Dakiat, a character defined by restraint, simmering rage, and controlled menace.

Despite staying in his space for the role, Akshaye remained approachable. “If you approached him to rehearse or talk, he was warm, open and very kind,” Naveen said, describing the experience as “a masterclass for someone who has been in the industry for 25 years.”

The scene that left Dhurandhar's cast speechless

Naveen recalled several moments on set when Akshaye completely surprised the cast and crew. One such instance was Rahmaan Dakiat’s hospital entry scene, where his character learns about his son’s death. Contrary to expectations of an explosive emotional outburst, Akshaye performed the sequence with haunting restraint.

“He completely changed how the scene was perceived. We expected drama, loud grief, but he made it quiet, intense and far more powerful," Naveen said.

He praised Akshay for discussing shot placements, character arcs and emotional beats with the team before delivering a take that anchored the entire sequence.

Another unexpected moment came in the intense market scene where Rahmaan kills Babu Dakait. After the brutal act, Akshaye let out an unanticipated whoop.

“We thought he’d rise menacingly and speak, but the whoop showed a different dimension, a release of anger and grief after his son’s death. It completely changed the emotional tone. It was brilliant," Naveen said.

On Akshaye’s dance going viral

Naveen revealed that Akshaye continuously surprised everyone with his choices, whether in dramatic scenes, action sequences or even musical moments. During a shoot in a tribal Baloch village, the team expected Akshaye to simply sit during a celebratory song. Instead, he broke into spontaneous dance. “It was mind-blowing. We did not expect it. He kept dancing for as many takes as needed. He was constantly surprising us,” Naveen said

For Naveen, working with Akshaye was not just collaboration; it was an education. “Seeing someone who has been a hero in massive films, taken a break, and then returned with such depth and his own style… it was amazing to watch,” he reflected.

The actor reiterated that Akshaye Khanna’s resurgence is well-deserved, and audiences falling in love with his performances again doesn’t surprise him at all.