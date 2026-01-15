Navya Nanda's IIM Ahmedabad diaries: From posing with friends, giving speeches, to feasting on simple food

Sharing the pictures, Navya captioned the post, "Happiest of times with the happiest people (house with garden emoji)." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Sooooo prettyyyyyyy Navs!" A person wrote, "You look happy there. Feels like you're at home." A comment read, "Friendships for are lifetime. You're lucky to have so many friends." An Instagram user said, "Wow, looks superb!"

In a photo, Navya was seen posing with her friend as they sat on a wall with the institute building behind them. Navya, in several other photos, smiled and posed with her friends inside the campus. She also shared a photo of their simple meal at the institute. A few photos showed Navya speaking while her classmates listened to her.

Navya Naveli Nanda , granddaughter of actor-couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has shared a bunch of photos giving a glimpse of her life at the IIM Ahmedabad. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she posted the pictures as she spent time with her classmates.

All about Navya and her IIM-A life Navya joined the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad in 2024 to pursue the blended MBA programme. In a new interview with Mojo Story hosted by Barkha Dutt last year, she spoke about her transition back into student life. “It’s a two-year full-time blend of on-campus and online. Of course, it has been tough … anyone who’s done an MBA, especially from IIM-A, can attest to that,” she had said.

She further said, “The best part for me has been the friendships. What I’ve learnt from my batch-mates is far more than what I’ve learnt inside the classroom.” She praised her professors and the curriculum, and described the overall experience as one of the most fulfilling so far.

Navya faced criticism when news of her admission emerged. A section of the people questioned why someone from an elite family would choose a domestic institution rather than studying abroad. She had completed her education outside India.

Reacting to the backlash, IIM-A professor Promila Agarwal had defended Navya's admission. She had said that Navya cleared the programme’s cut-off like any other candidate. “Even if people want to discredit her interview & CV, she, dammit, cleared the cut-off,” the professor wrote on X (formerly Twitter).