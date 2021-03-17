Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Navya Naveli Nanda on Uttarakhand CM's 'ripped jeans' statement: 'Change your mentality before changing our clothes'
Navya Naveli Nanda on Uttarakhand CM's 'ripped jeans' statement: 'Change your mentality before changing our clothes'

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, has reacted to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment about ripped jeans.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda shared her reaction to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment on ripped jeans.

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has expressed her disappointment with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment on ripped jeans. The chief minister, while attending a workshop organised in Dehradun, expressed his thoughts over women wearing ripped jeans and said they cannot provide the right environment for children at home.

The comment caught Navya's attention and she took to her Instagram Stories to share her reaction. She shared a screengrab of one of his statements and said, "Wtf" before adding, "Change your mentality before changing our clothes :) because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society. Just (angry emojis)."

Navya Naveli Nanda reacts to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment on ripped jeans.
She then shared another Instagram post of a news report carrying his statement, reading, "Women wearing ripped jeans can't provide right environment at him for children." Reacting to the statement, Navya asked, ".....and you can?" She also then shared a throwback picture of herself wearing a pair of ripped jeans and said, "I'll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I'll wear them proudly :)."

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a picture wearing ripped jeans in a reaction to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment.

Rawat made the statement when he was attending a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, on Tuesday. He said, "Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernisation when the Western world today is following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parents set for children."

Navya, earlier in the day, shared a picture featuring Shweta, father Nikhil Nanda and her brother Agastya Nanda. They were seen posing at a restaurant with a birthday cake resting on their table. "happy birthday mom & dad. nothing better than you," she said, sharing the picture. Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh joined her in sharing childhood photos of Shweta and penning birthday notes for her.

