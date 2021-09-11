Navya Naveli Nanda poses with 'partner' Khushi Kapoor under fairy lights. See pics

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, gave a glimpse of her Friday evening with her friend Khushi Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, Navya shared the pictures which were clicked during the twilight hour.

In the pictures, Navya Naveli Nanda gave different poses as she wore a black dress paired with a matching shrug, a chain around her neck and kept her hair loose. She stood on a balcony, surrounded by plants as she was clicked. The plants were decorated with fairy lights. In Navya's post, tall buildings were seen in the background against the blue sky.

In her picture with Khushi, Navya hugged her friend as they both smiled. The duo sat on a red couch on the balcony. Khushi wore a slip dress and wore her hair loose too.

Though Navya didn't caption the pictures, she shared the post with a few light bulb emojis. Reacting to the post, Khushi dropped several white heart emojis in the comment section and wrote, "Partner". Maheep Kapoor dropped heart eye, red heart, and kiss face emojis and commented, "beauty". Navya's mother, Shweta Bachchan said, "Love these."

Navya shared the picture with Khushi on her Instagram Stories with a shooting star emoji and tagged her. Navya and Khushi seemingly celebrated the birthday of their friend, Gauri Kanadé. Taking to Instagram, Navya shared a picture of Gauri from the party and wrote, “Happy Birthday @gaurikanade_.”

Navya regularly shares pictures on Instagram of herself and also with friends and family members. Recently on Raksha Bandhan, she shared an old childhood picture with her brother Agastya Nanda. She had captioned it, "I’ll always be your shoulder to nap on #HappyRakhi."

Navya is a graduate of Fordham University and has taken the decision to join her family business Escorts. She has majored in digital technology and UX design. Navya is one of the four founders of Aara Health, an organisation that works towards ensuring healthy and hygienic living for women.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, earlier, Navya had said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."