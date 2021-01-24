IND USA
Navya Naveli Nanda is quite popular on Instagram.
Navya Naveli Nanda shares cute pic with brother Agastya; Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt shower it with love

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a rather sweet picture with her brother Agastya. Reacting to it were a number of their friends and family from Bollywood.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:24 AM IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda leads a private life but enjoys quite a fan following on Instagram. On Saturday, she posted two cute pictures with her brother Agastya, which were quite a hit with her fans and her family's industry friends.

Sharing them, she simply wrote "partner partner". The pictures showed the duo, lounging on a comfortable sofa, with Navya holding on to her kid brother. While she is dressed in a beige blouse and skirt, Agastya is seen in a casual dark blue shirt and a pair of jeans.


The post saw a number of their family's industry friends and relatives shower it with love. Neetu Kapoor, who is related to their father industrialist Nikhil Nanda, dropped heart emojis and so did Alia Bhatt, who is working with Amitabh in the upcoming Brahmastra.

Their mother, Shweta Nanda's good friend and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar too dropped heart emojis and so did their dad's cousin, actor Karisma Kapoor.

Navya, who has been active on Instagram for a while, recently made her account public. She is a digital technology graduate from Fordham University In New York and is the co-founder of a health organisation called Aara.


Only on Saturday, she had posted pictures of her father Nikhil, after he won a major award for his work. Sharing pictures, Navya had written: "You always say “never lose sight of the ground you walk on” - and you’ve lived by those words.

But today we celebrate you! Your dedication. Your commitment. Your ambition. To not only build a better company, but a better India. So here’s to you riding the roughest wave, and surfing through it with more grace & strength than we’ve seen before.

Cannot wait to carry forward this incredible legacy you have built, and I’m proud to be your daughter! Love you Dad, keep inspiring us all and congratulations on your big day!! G.O.A.T."

