Navya Naveli Nanda shares cute pic with brother Agastya; Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt shower it with love
Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda leads a private life but enjoys quite a fan following on Instagram. On Saturday, she posted two cute pictures with her brother Agastya, which were quite a hit with her fans and her family's industry friends.
Sharing them, she simply wrote "partner partner". The pictures showed the duo, lounging on a comfortable sofa, with Navya holding on to her kid brother. While she is dressed in a beige blouse and skirt, Agastya is seen in a casual dark blue shirt and a pair of jeans.
The post saw a number of their family's industry friends and relatives shower it with love. Neetu Kapoor, who is related to their father industrialist Nikhil Nanda, dropped heart emojis and so did Alia Bhatt, who is working with Amitabh in the upcoming Brahmastra.
Their mother, Shweta Nanda's good friend and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar too dropped heart emojis and so did their dad's cousin, actor Karisma Kapoor.
Navya, who has been active on Instagram for a while, recently made her account public. She is a digital technology graduate from Fordham University In New York and is the co-founder of a health organisation called Aara.
Only on Saturday, she had posted pictures of her father Nikhil, after he won a major award for his work. Sharing pictures, Navya had written: "You always say “never lose sight of the ground you walk on” - and you’ve lived by those words.
But today we celebrate you! Your dedication. Your commitment. Your ambition. To not only build a better company, but a better India. So here’s to you riding the roughest wave, and surfing through it with more grace & strength than we’ve seen before.
Cannot wait to carry forward this incredible legacy you have built, and I’m proud to be your daughter! Love you Dad, keep inspiring us all and congratulations on your big day!! G.O.A.T."
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda shares pics with brother Agastya; Neetu, Alia shower it with love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: 'Last marriage in our family', says Anil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sutapa Sikdar remembers Irrfan Khan on her birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pathan, Thank God, Adipurush: Bollywood still believes in two hero films?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan soaks up the sun in blue swimsuit in postcards from Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhu Mantena buys Anurag, Vikramditya, Vikas' shares in Phantom Films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor hangs out with Karisma, aunt Rima Jain and other family members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vidya Balan: OTT has been a life saver for a lot of us
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan chills with his gang of boys in first picture from wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun-Natasha wedding: Zoa Morani, Shashank Khaitan, hairstylist arrive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan's bride-to-be. See 10 cutest pics of the couple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar recreate Hrithik Roshan's hit song Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone shares her own Bernie Sanders meme, Ranveer captions it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia D Souza shares cute video as Riteish Deshmukh kisses her in bed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan misses her 'babysitters', shares pic with cousin and his girlfriend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox