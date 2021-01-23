Navya Nanda is proud of her dad Nikhil Nanda as he wins award: 'Can't wait to carry forward this incredible legacy'
Navya Nanda Naveli, granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, has shared pictures of her father and Escorts Group CEO Nikhil Nanda, after he won trophy for being among India's best CEOs. Navya celebrated her father's success and hard work as she cherished his legacy. Navya is the daughter of Amitabh's daughter Shweta and Nikhil.
In one of the images she shared, Nikhil is holding a trophy. The second picture is that of the front page of a business magazine with Nikhil posing for the cover page.
Navya wrote alongside the pics, "You always say “never lose sight of the ground you walk on” - and you’ve lived by those words. But today we celebrate you! Your dedication. Your commitment. Your ambition. To not only build a better company, but a better India."
"
"So here’s to you riding the roughest wave, and surfing through it with more grace & strength than we’ve seen before Cannot wait to carry forward this incredible legacy you have built, and I’m proud to be your daughter! Love you Dad, keep inspiring us all and congratulations on your big day!! G.O.A.T," she added.
Navya made her Instagram profile public late last year. She’s a digital technology graduate from Fordham University and is the co-founder of a health organisation called Aara.
Shweta married industrialist Nikhil, grandson of actor Raj Kapoor, in 1997 and they have two kids - Navya and son Agastya. Shweta is a published author and runs a fashion line with designer, Monisha Jaising.
