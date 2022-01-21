Navya Naveli Nanda shares pics with her girl gang, mom Shweta Bachchan calls them the ‘best’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda posted pictures with her startup Aara Health's team. Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda reacted to the post.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Navya wrote, “This is us," alongwith a star emoji. In the picture were Navya- Chief Marketing Officer of Aara Health, Ahilya Mehta- Chief Operating Officer, Pragya Saboo- Chief Executive Officer and Mallika Sahney-Chief Financial Officer.

Shweta reacted to the photo and commented, “Best.” One fan wrote, “Loving the simplicity you girls carry.” Another one said, “So beautiful picture of the girl gang.” While one said, “Keep up the great work.”

Navya shared another picture with her team on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, Navya, Pragya, Mallika, Ahilya were seen working on their laptops.

Navya Naveli Nanda with her Aara Health team.

Navya is the daughter of Shweta, who is the elder daughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Actor Abhishek Bachchan is her uncle. Unlike her grandparents and uncle, Navya had earlier opened up about not wanting to pursue a career in acting.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Navya had said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

In May 2020, Navya launched Aara Health and has been associated with it since. According to the company's website, Aara Health is a “Women-centric health tech company focused on building, creating, and providing scientifically backed affordable healthcare products and services to women in India."

Navya is also a graduate from Fordham University with a major in digital technology and UX design. She completed her graduation in 2020.

She is also the founder of Project Naveli, an NGO that aims to promote gender equality by providing women with access to resources and opportunities. She has expressed her desire to eventually become a part of the family business, Escorts Group, which is run by her father Nikhil Nanda.

Last year, in an Instagram live, Navya talked about being a woman in a male-dominated industry. “Whenever we are put in the spotlight, talking to a vendor or a doctor... All of us have been in situations where we are talking to somebody, most likely a man, who is mansplaining and talking to us in a very condescending manner,” she said, adding that she ends up feeling the need to prove herself, even though it is unnecessary.

