Navya Naveli Nanda shares romantic throwback pic of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's 51st anniversary

Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973. They have two children – author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan. They have worked together in scores of movies including Guddi, Ek Nazar, Bawarchi, Sholay, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Abhimaan, and Chupke Chupke among others.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a throwback picture of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for Vettaiyan, which also stars Rajinikanth. Pictures from Amitabh and Rajinikanth's reunion on the sets of TJ Gnanavel's upcoming film went viral.

In a photo, the megastars, wearing sleek suits, posed stylishly together. Rajinikanth and Amitabh also hugged each other, and another photo showed them deeply engrossed in discussion.

Before this, they were featured together in Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), and Geraftaar (1985). Their last film was Hum, which was released in 1991.

Amitabh will also be seen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD. The film will hit the theatres on June 27.

Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. (ANI)