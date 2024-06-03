 Navya Naveli Nanda shares romantic throwback pic of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's 51st anniversary | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
Navya Naveli Nanda shares romantic throwback pic of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's 51st anniversary

ANI |
Jun 03, 2024 07:49 PM IST

As Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan celebrated 51 years of marital bliss, their granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on Monday shared a special post for them.

As Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated 51 years of marital bliss, their granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on Monday shared a special post for them. Taking to Instagram stories, Navya treated fans with a throwback picture of the couple. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "51 years, Happy anniversary." (Also Read – Shweta Bachchan shuts down rumours of daughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s acting debut: ‘Don’t think Bollywood is…’)

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan celebrate their 51st wedding anniversary
Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973. They have two children – author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan. They have worked together in scores of movies including Guddi, Ek Nazar, Bawarchi, Sholay, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Abhimaan, and Chupke Chupke among others.

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a throwback picture of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan
Meanwhile, on the acting front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for Vettaiyan, which also stars Rajinikanth. Pictures from Amitabh and Rajinikanth's reunion on the sets of TJ Gnanavel's upcoming film went viral.

In a photo, the megastars, wearing sleek suits, posed stylishly together. Rajinikanth and Amitabh also hugged each other, and another photo showed them deeply engrossed in discussion.

Before this, they were featured together in Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), and Geraftaar (1985). Their last film was Hum, which was released in 1991.

Amitabh will also be seen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD. The film will hit the theatres on June 27.

Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. (ANI)

Navya Naveli Nanda shares romantic throwback pic of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's 51st anniversary
