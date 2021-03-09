Navya Naveli Nanda wishes rumoured boyfriend Meezaan with a dreamy pic on his birthday, this was his reaction
Actor Meezaan Jaffrey celebrates his birthday on Tuesday and got many sweet wishes from his friends on social media. Rumoured girlfriend, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, too, has wished him.
Navya shared a dreamy picture of Meezaan on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy birthday @meezaanj." The photo showed Meezaan at, what looks like, an art gallery during a light show, with hundreds of stars sparkling behind him. Reacting to the post, Meezaan simply shared a black heart emoji.
Recently, Navya shared a picture of Meezaan posing with his best debut award trophy and a certificate of recognition. “Congratulations!!!” she wrote.
Meezaan made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Mangesh Hadawale’s Malaal. The film, a remake of the Tamil film 7G Rainbow Colony, also marked the debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece, Sharmin Segal.
Navya and Meezaan's dating rumours have been around for a while now. However, neither has confirmed them so far. Earlier, during an interview with Zoom, Meezaan was asked when he would admit to dating Navya. “Why will I admit it when there is no relationship?” he had asked. “There is no relationship, okay? We’re friends. Friends ka bhi ek relationship hota hai (friendship is also a relationship). It’s not a boyfriend-girlfriend dating relationship. Just cause we get papped outside a theatre leaving with friends, by the way, that doesn’t mean, ‘Oh, we’re dating,’” he had added.
Also read: Ranbir Kapoor is unwell, says uncle Randhir Kapoor: 'I am not sure what he has got'
While Meezaan is busy with his upcoming movie Hungama 2, Navya had also recently revealed her plans to join her father Nikhil Nanda, in running the family business. In a Vogue profile, Navya said that she is gearing up to join Escorts. She said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."
