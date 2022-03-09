Nawazuddin Siddiqui on 10 years of Kahaani: After I did this film, there was no looking back for me

There was a time when actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was in two minds about doing Kahaani (2012) as he juggled his time between two film sets. As the film completes a decade of its release, he confesses he is glad that he took the plunge.

Despite Vidya Balan driving the narrative of the story of a pregnant woman on a lookout for her missing husband, wrapped together with a twist in the end, Siddiqui etched a distinctive place for himself as an investigating officer. He reveals it was director Sujoy Ghosh who turned his ‘no’ into a ‘yes’.

“Today, I am proud that I did this film as there was no looking back for me since then. I am so happy that people loved my role, and continue to do so even today,” Siddiqui tells us, recalling that he was shooting Gangs of Wasseypur, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within and Kahaani simultaneously.

The 47-year-old adds, “And they all released together. Teeno filmon ne career badal diya mera. Actually, I wasn’t (willing to do) Kahaani. At that time when workshops for Gangs of Wasseypur were on, Sujoy called me and we set up a meeting at a restaurant in Versova, where he showed me a documentary, following which I got interested.”

The realistic lens of Ghosh convinced Siddiqui to take it up, who says, “Then I went up to Anurag Kashyap and asked for some days off to shoot the film, which he happily agreed. That’s the best thing about Anurag. He isn’t hesitant to let go of an actor to shoot another film in the middle of his own project”.

According to Siddiqui, the initial buzz of the film didn’t indicate the legacy it will go on to create. “Shuru mein koi itna khaas idea nahi tha ke film iss tarah hit hogi. In fact, jab film release hui, teen din tak kuch nahi hua, aur na pata chala ke hit hogi. After Sunday, I started getting calls from producers and Ghosh that the feedback is good, and it is growing. Uske baad jaise film uthi woh toh kamal hi thi,” says the actor, who is presently busy shooting his next project in Greater Noida.

A lot has changed since then, but his process of picking challenges remains the same. “At that time too, I was juggling between different characters at the same time. It remains the same till date. The challenge is the same to start from zero and take up roles which bring me out of my comfort zone. Shuru se ussi line pe chal raha hun aur issi mein maza aata hai,” he says while wrapping up.