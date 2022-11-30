Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nawazuddin Siddiqui on BO failure: 'Picture chale na chale, Nawazuddin chalega'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on BO failure: 'Picture chale na chale, Nawazuddin chalega'

Published on Nov 30, 2022 03:18 PM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reasoned why he isn't bothered about having consecutive films performe poorly at the box office. He shared what keeps him relevant despite the outcome of his films.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui cited an example of Shah Rukh Khan as he talked about the outcome of his recent films.
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently reacted to box failure of his back-to-back films. His films, Photograph, Motichoor Chaknachoor and Heropanti 2 didn’t perform well at the box office. Talking about it, Nawazuddin cited the example of Shah Rukh Khan and said he isn’t bothered by the poor performances of his films. Also read: Tiger Shroff on poor performance of Heropanti 2

Nawazuddin was last seen in Heropanti 2 as the antagonist. The film starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria as well. The Ahmed Khan directorial collected only 24 crore at the domestic box office and struggled to maintain its place. It is the sequel to Tiger’s 2014 debut film.

Talking about staying relevant despite facing consecutive flops, Nawazuddin told News18, “Picture chale na chale, lekin Nawazuddin Siddiqui toh chalega (I will always stay relevant irrespective of my film’s performance).” He said it’s his hard work that keeps him going. “I never give up. I never shy away from working hard. The rest also depends on whether or not I’m doing my work with honesty. More often than not, there are so many reasons that a film doesn’t work at the box office. Maybe the direction is not so good. We never blame any director when a film flops at the box office. We always put the blame on actors, saying, ‘Iss actor ki film flop ho gayi'” he continued.

“For example, when a star like Shah Rukh Khan, who has a massive fan following around the world, comes on board a film, he literally serves those fans on a platter to the director. If the film still doesn’t work despite all of that then it’s not Shah Rukh Khan’s fault because wo toh thaali mein itni saari audience de raha hai na director ko (he's serving such a large au). This clearly means that either the director or the story is at fault. Nobody blames them. So, I’m not really bothered about all these things,” he rested his case.

Nawazuddin will be next seen in his upcoming film, Haddi. He also has Noorani Chehre, Tiku Weds Sheru and Jogira Sara Ra Ra in the pipeline.

